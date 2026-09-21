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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed its first elimination of the season, with Austria-based Afghan actor Rohed Khan being evicted during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. He was nominated alongside Aasif Khan and ScoutOP after a rule violation involving discussions about nominations.

Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:26 IST

The first eviction of Bigg Boss 20 has brought an end to Rohed Khan’s journey inside the house. The Austria-based Afghan actor became the first contestant to leave Salman Khan’s reality show after receiving the fewest votes among the three contestants in the danger zone.

Why Was Rohed Khan Nominated For Eviction?

Rohed’s eviction followed a nomination twist earlier in the week. Rohed, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP and house captain Yung DSA were accused of discussing possible nominations and eviction strategies, which is against the rules of the show. As punishment, Bigg Boss cancelled the regular nomination process and directly nominated Rohed, Aasif and ScoutOP for elimination. Yung DSA was exempted because he was the captain at the time.

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The three contestants also faced the show’s ‘Extra Jeevandan’ twist. Each had initially been given two lifelines, but Rohed had already lost one during a captaincy task. Kanika Mann chose to sacrifice Rohed’s lifeline, leaving him with only one chance of surviving a subsequent eviction.

Rohed Khan Evicted After Public Voting

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that Rohed had received the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants. His eviction officially makes him the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, with the season moving into its third week.  Despite his short stint, Rohed received appreciation from Salman for the way he conducted himself inside the house. Salman told him, “Job well done. Well played with dignity,” before wishing him well.

Rohed, visibly emotional during his exit, said that appearing on Bigg Boss alongside Salman had been one of his dreams. He also expressed his desire to work with the Bollywood star in the future, to which Salman responded that they would work together someday.

Who Is Rohed Khan?

Rohed Khan is an Afghan-born actor and model who grew up in Austria. Before entering Bigg Boss 20, he had already appeared in Bollywood and international projects. His film credits include Tejas, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen and Detective Sherdill. He has also worked in European cinema and modelling campaigns.

With Rohed’s exit, Bigg Boss 20 continues with the remaining contestants competing for survival as alliances, rivalries and the season’s additional-lifeline twist begin to shape the game.

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Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
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Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

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Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

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