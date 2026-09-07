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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Love Gill opened up about facing body shaming both when she was overweight and after losing weight. Aman also related to her experience inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Love Gill and Aman Gandhi (Image: X)
Love Gill and Aman Gandhi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 20:45 IST

Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill shared about a very personal moment she faced while being inside the Bigg Boss 20 house as she talked about experiencing body shaming since her childhood. While having a discussion with Aman, Love mentioned how everyone had something to say about her body, initially when she was chubby and even later after she had shed the weight. It is evident that body shaming is not confined to any one particular body type.

Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Speaking about her experience, Love said that when she was slightly overweight, people would comment on her body. However, losing weight did not stop the remarks.

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“When I was slightly overweight, people would comment on my body. Then I lost weight, but even after that people had something to say,” she shared.

Love added that people would then tell her that she looked too thin or ask whether she ate anything at all.

“It felt like no matter what I did, people had an opinion about how I looked,” she said.

Her comments reflected how appearance-based criticism can continue even when a person changes the very thing they were initially judged for.

Aman Relates To Love Gill’s Experience

Aman also connected with Love’s experience during the conversation. He revealed that he too has faced body shaming for being very slim, reinforcing Love’s point that being thin does not necessarily protect someone from comments about their appearance. The exchange turned into a broader conversation around how casually people comment on someone’s weight, without necessarily understanding the impact those remarks can have.

‘Being Slim Doesn’t Mean You’re Free From Body Shaming’

Love’s comments are likely to resonate with many viewers because conversations around body image are often centred only around people being criticised for gaining weight. Her experience shows the other side of that discussion where losing weight can simply invite a different set of comments. Whether someone is labelled “too fat” or “too thin”, repeated remarks about appearance can become deeply personal, especially when they begin at a young age.

Love Gill’s Emotional Side Comes Out In Bigg Boss 20

This discussion also provided viewers with the chance to see a more vulnerable version of Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. As far as reality shows go, they are always full of arguments, alliances, and competitions; nevertheless, there are occasions where it is possible for contestants to share their past experiences which influenced their lives prior to coming on the show.

In case of Love Gill, it was clearly a case of body shaming, judging from her admission that despite being whatever weight she wanted, people still kept passing remarks about her.

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Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming
Tags: Aman Gandhibigg boss 20Love Gill

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Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming
Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming
Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming
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