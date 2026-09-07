Bigg Boss 20: Full And Final Contestants List — From Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey To Mahhi Vij, Meet Salman Khan’s New Housemates

The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host, and the much-awaited contestant list is now officially out.

The season has brought together 16 contestants from vastly different backgrounds, including television, Bhojpuri and Punjabi cinema, music, gaming, social media and sports. The lineup also features Olympic medallist Mary Kom, making her reality-show debut.

Who are the 16 contestants entering Bigg Boss 20?

Here is the full and final list:

Rhiti Tiwari – Singer, songwriter and producer; daughter of politician-actor Manoj Tiwari. Kanika Mann – Television actress known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Naagin 7. Aasif Khan – Actor known for Panchayat, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok. Qazi Touqeer – Singer and Fame Gurukul winner who shot to fame in the mid-2000s. Isha Rikhi – Punjabi actress and model who has also worked in Bollywood. Amrapali Dubey – One of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema. Rohed Khan – Austrian actor and model who has worked in Indian and international projects. Love Gill (Lovepreet Kaur Gill) – Punjabi actor and model. Mary Kom – Six-time world champion boxer and Olympic medallist. Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA – Pune-based rapper. Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP – Popular gamer and esports personality. Arishfa Khan – Actor and social media influencer with a massive digital following. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu – Reality-show personality and content creator. Aman Gandhi – Television actor known for shows including Naagin 3 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Uditi Singh – Actor and model who appeared in Jaane Jaan. Mahhi Vij – Television actress known for Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.

Why is the Bigg Boss 20 contestant list different this time?

The casting is notably more diverse than a conventional television-heavy Bigg Boss lineup. Alongside established TV faces such as Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij, the makers have brought in personalities from gaming, social media, Punjabi and Bhojpuri entertainment, music and professional sport.

The biggest surprise is arguably Mary Kom, who enters the reality-show format after a decorated boxing career. She won six World Boxing Championship gold medals and became the first Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold.

Who are the contestants likely to attract the most attention?

Apart from Mary Kom, Aasif Khan’s entry is expected to interest OTT viewers, while ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan bring enormous internet fan bases into the house. Arishfa, in particular, told Salman Khan during the premiere that she has more than 29 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij’s entry comes after her return to fiction television and her much-discussed personal life, while Isha Rikhi’s participation follows her reported separation from rapper Badshah.

What is the Bigg Boss 20 twist?

This season comes with the theme “Tathastu”, which introduces an unusual survival twist: contestants can get another opportunity to continue their journey even after facing elimination. The concept is expected to become one of the show’s major game-changing elements.

With 16 contestants from completely different worlds now locked inside the Bigg Boss house, the real question is no longer who made it in — but who can survive the longest once the alliances, rivalries and nominations begin.