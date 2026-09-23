LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Gullu has revealed that his marriage ended within five months. He opened up to Qazi Touqeer about family pressure, divorce and the leaked wedding photo that surfaced during Roadies.

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar (Image: Instagram)
Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:42 IST

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life inside the house. While speaking to fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he was once married and that the marriage lasted only around four-and-a-half to five months before ending in divorce.

The reality TV star, who rose to fame after winning Roadies Double Cross, said he had gone through an extremely difficult phase but chose not to speak about it publicly at the time.

You Might Be Interested In

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals His Marriage Ended Within 5 Months

During his conversation with Qazi, Gullu said his experience was not like a conventional breakup but was still emotionally difficult for him. “It wasn’t a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak,” he said, explaining that he felt he could not tell people what was happening because he feared being judged.

Gullu revealed that he got divorced in 2024 and said he had been married for only around four-and-a-half to five months. He also admitted that he was not in love with the woman he had married. According to Gullu, the marriage happened partly because of pressure within his family and community.

Bigg Boss 20: “I Somehow Escaped” From The Marriage



Opening up about the difficult period, Gullu told Qazi, “Bahut tagdi cheez se nikal kar aaya hoon main. Vahan se bhaag ke aaya hoon main jaise taise.” Explaining his situation, he said that marriages often happen at a young age in his community and that there was pressure on him to settle down when people felt he was not doing enough professionally.

Gullu said he ultimately felt that ending the marriage was the right decision for himself. He also explained that he did not discuss the situation openly because he feared people would turn his divorce into a joke or judge him for taking the decision.

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu’s Wedding Photo Was Leaked During Roadies

Gullu’s personal situation became even more complicated while he was participating in Roadies. He recalled that he was enjoying his victory and spending time with friends in Goa when he discovered that someone had leaked a photograph from his wedding.

At that point, Gullu said, he had not yet been divorced. The revelation created another difficult situation for him because he was still dealing with conflict within his family over the marriage. According to Gullu, his family wanted him to remain in the marriage, while he wanted a divorce.

“I thought game over now,” he recalled.

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Says His Family Stopped Talking To Him

Gullu further revealed that his decision to end the marriage affected his relationship with his family. He said his family became upset with him and eventually stopped speaking to him. Despite the difficult period, Gullu said he eventually became comfortable being alone. He also credited his success on Roadies with helping him move forward.

Looking back, he suggested that he had reached a point where he felt things could not get worse and that life could only improve from there.

Gullu’s revelation gives viewers a different perspective on the reality star, who has largely been known for his reality-TV appearances and competitive persona. His conversation with Qazi has now brought an undisclosed chapter of his personal life into the spotlight on Bigg Boss 20.

ALSO READ: Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”
Tags: bigg boss 20Gulluhome-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Prem Chopra Birthday: An Actress Once Slapped This Legendary Villain On Set! Why Did Men Hide Their Wives From Him? 5 Controversial Stories From His Career

Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’

Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body Trolling: ‘Making A Human Life, That Evidence Is Not Celebrated’

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

The Vvaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate With Zero Cuts Ahead Of September 25 Release – Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru

Karnataka Man Found Chopped Into 9 Pieces Inside Parked Car; Wife And Son Missing Since Murder, What Happened To Sharjah Airport Employee?

14-Year-Old Boy Couldn’t Accept Girl’s Rejection, Followed Her With a Knife and Attacked Her Outside UK Shop

Who is Jay Meena? Meet India’s First Soft Tennis Medalist at Asian Games – Check Age, Profile, Career and More

Jyothi Rai Viral MMS: Who Threatened To Leak More Private Videos Of Kannada TV Actress? Here’s The Truth

IND vs NZ: Injured Rachin Ravindra Misses Out; Adam Milne Returns For Hosts | Check Full Squad

2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

QUICK LINKS