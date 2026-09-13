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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij appeared to be “possessed” by Kanika Mann’s spirit during a hilarious Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar segment, leaving Salman Khan stunned.

Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann and Aamrapali Dubey (Image: X)
Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann and Aamrapali Dubey (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 14:32 IST

Bigg Boss 20:  One of the most unusual and hilarious Weekend Ka Vaar moments in Bigg Boss 20 occurred when Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij were seemingly taken over by the spirit of Kanika Mann, making Salman Khan quite amused.

It turned out to be one of the highlights of the show that week because the participants acted like Kanika in terms of her actions and expressions in an amusing part of the program.

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Bigg Boss 20: What Happened With Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij?



The incident occurred during the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar when the participants were asked to indulge in a humorous exercise revolving around their personalities within the house. Aamrapali and Mahhi started imitating Kanika Mann to such an extent that their performance was showcased as if the spirit of Kanika had entered them.

The facial expressions, tone of voice, and body movements transformed the scene into a hilarious performance by Kanika, making others laugh at her expense. Even Salman Khan, who is keeping a close watch on the house dynamics since the first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, found them extremely dedicated to their task.

Bigg Boss 20: Why Was Kanika Mann At The Centre Of The Joke?

In fact, Kanika has proven to be among the more prominent personalities in this particular season of Bigg Boss. In addition to her altercations with captain Yung DSA and emotional responses in house discussions, the actress from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has formed a clear-cut image of herself in the first week.

In addition to that, her character has proven to be quite an easy target for imitation within the show, which is why the “spirit of Kanika” sequence worked so well. This particular episode was more about humour and mockery rather than any supernatural elements.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s Reaction Steals Attention

Salman’s reaction added to the entertainment. The host watched as Aamrapali and Mahhi continued their exaggerated Kanika impersonation, seemingly surprised by how quickly the two transformed their behaviour.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has already seen Salman praise Qazi Touqeer, comment on house dynamics and address several early conflicts, making this lighter sequence a welcome break from the arguments.

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Remains In Spotlight

Kanika’s first week in the show-house has been a hectic one for her. Kanika has constantly been at loggerheads with Yung DSA, especially since he became the captain. At the same time, her relationship with other contestants too has garnered much discussion.

It does not matter whether people agree with her or not, one thing that can be said for sure about Kanika right away is that she has become a personality who is being imitated by other contestants themselves.

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

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Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?
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Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

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Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

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