The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw television actor Karan Wahi questioning singer Qazi Touqeer’s gameplay, but the discussion did not end inside the house. After Karan’s remarks drew criticism from Qazi’s supporters, the actor took to Instagram Stories to call out what he described as abusive comments and repeated messages on his social media timeline. Qazi’s team has also responded, questioning the actor’s understanding of the singer’s journey on the reality show.

The exchange began when Karan, who appeared on the episode to interact with contestants, addressed Qazi’s performance in the house. While acknowledging that he had enjoyed watching the singer throughout the season, Karan said he felt Qazi had become repetitive in recent weeks.

What Did Karan Wahi Say About Qazi Touqeer?

Karan began by praising Qazi’s entertainment value but suggested that the singer sometimes appeared to be playing a character rather than showing his natural personality.

He said, “I would like to tell you that you are a fantastic entertainer. I thoroughly enjoyed watching you throughout the season. However, over the past few weeks, I feel that you have started playing a character, and sometimes it seems like you forget that you are a personality on the show. It almost feels like you are auditioning for an acting role. You have also started sounding a little repetitive.”

Karan also questioned Qazi’s approach to taking a stand during disagreements inside the house. According to the actor, the singer appeared selective about the issues on which he chose to speak up.

“When it comes to taking a stand, I sometimes feel you are selective about it. You speak up when you feel like it, but when you don’t, you simply brush things off with humour. When will we get to see the real you consistently?” he asked.

How Did Qazi Touqeer Respond To Karan’s Questions?

Qazi disagreed with Karan’s assessment and maintained that he had always been himself inside the Bigg Boss house. Explaining his use of humour, the singer said he sometimes tries to diffuse tense situations rather than allow arguments to escalate. He also rejected the suggestion that he takes selective stands. To support his response, Qazi cited instances in which he had spoken up, including his stand for Uditi Singh during the diss task and his objection to Scout’s remark against Love Gill.

Uditi Singh was also asked about Karan’s observation. She disagreed with the actor’s assessment, saying that she believed Qazi took stands on genuine issues and did not consider him selective.

Karan Wahi Calls Out Qazi Touqeer’s Fans Over Online Abuse

Following the episode, Karan shared an Instagram Story addressing Qazi’s fandom. The actor alleged that some supporters had been abusing him and repeatedly spamming his social media timeline after he questioned the singer’s gameplay. In his post, Karan wrote, “To the Qazi fandom, If asking a question to your fav can stir you like this, it’s sad how you react to things. By abusing and spamming my timeline you are just showing your personality. Grow up, its a show.”

The actor’s message made it clear that he did not believe questioning a contestant’s performance on a reality show should invite personal attacks.

Qazi Touqeer’s Team Responds To Karan Wahi

Qazi’s team also shared a statement on Instagram, making it clear that they had no objection to the singer being questioned about his gameplay. However, they challenged the basis of Karan’s observations.

“Nobody’s upset because you criticised Qazi. He’s a contestant, and like anyone else, he’s open to being questioned and held accountable. That’s part of the game. The issue is when the criticism comes from an incomplete understanding of what’s happening inside the house, especially from someone who has openly admitted to not following the show. Doesn’t that raise questions about the credibility of the observation itself?” the team wrote.

The statement further argued that Qazi had taken several stands during his journey and expressed his opinions whenever he felt strongly about an issue.

“Nobody expects you to support Qazi or speak in his favour. But when you make strong observations about someone’s game, there’s an expectation that you’ve actually followed their journey,” the team added, before reiterating its support for the singer.

The response has added another layer to the disagreement, with Karan defending his right to question Qazi’s gameplay and the singer’s team challenging how those observations were formed. For now, the exchange has moved beyond the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, bringing the actor, the contestant’s supporters and Qazi’s team into the same discussion.

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