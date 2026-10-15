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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

Prince Narula praised Kanika Mann for confronting Nakul Dhull and asking him to apologise to Gullu after their physical clash on Bigg Boss 20. Nakul was later evicted from the show following the altercation.

Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 18:56 IST

Prince Narula has praised Kanika Mann for the way she handled Nakul Dhull after his physical altercation with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The actor shared a video of Kanika confronting Nakul and urging him to apologise to Gullu, calling her approach a good way to handle the situation. The incident has also brought Prince’s reaction into the wider conversation surrounding Nakul’s eviction and the fallout from the clash. 

What Did Prince Narula Say About Kanika Mann?

Prince reacted to a video showing Kanika asking Nakul to take responsibility for the confrontation and end the dispute by apologising to Gullu. Sharing the clip on his Instagram Story, Prince wrote, “The realisation of Nakul won hearts.”

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Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

He also praised Kanika directly, writing, “So good @officialkanikamann Kitne ache se handle kiya.” In the video, Kanika tells Nakul, “To is baat ko tum hi khatam karoge. Bolo ja ke sorry use.” Nakul, however, did not agree to apologise in that exchange, according to Free Press Journal.

Why Was Nakul Dhull Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

The controversy began after an argument involving Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP and Nakul escalated, with Gullu stepping in. The disagreement between Nakul and Gullu eventually turned physical, prompting other housemates to intervene. Bigg Boss subsequently reprimanded Nakul and announced his eviction for violating the show’s rules.

Following his exit, Nakul shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories: “apne 2 din >>>> unke 100 din.” The post appeared to compare his brief stint on the show with the time other contestants had spent inside the house, although he did not explain the remark further.

Prince Narula And Elvish Yadav’s Reactions Add To The Controversy

The clash has also drawn reactions from Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav, bringing their past differences back into the conversation. Prince praised Kanika for the way she handled Nakul, while Elvish questioned the show’s decision to remove a contestant following the physical confrontation.

With Nakul’s eviction and the reactions from outside the house adding to the debate, the incident has become one of the major talking points surrounding Bigg Boss 20.

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Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Tags: bigg boss 20GulluKanika MannNakul DhullPrince Narula

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Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

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Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

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Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash
Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

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