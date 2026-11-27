Former Bigg Boss participant Priyanka Jagga appears to have retaliated following Mahhi Vij’s comparison of herself to another Bigg Boss 20 participant Love Gill amid an altercation inside the house. In a recent Instagram story, Priyanka reshared a fanmade Instagram video where the similarity was questioned along with the claim that Love didn’t have any individual gameplay.

This follows Mahhi making mention of Priyanka while having an altercation with Love amid a task inside the house. This comparison has left Love confused since she was unaware of the previous participant.

What Did Mahhi Vij Say About Love Gill?

In the course of the dispute, Mahhi compared Love’s appearance to that of Priyanka Jagga by saying, “Priyanka aayi thi na, uski shakal tere se milti hai.” (Remember Priyanka? Your face looks like hers.) After this incident, Mahhi revealed to other contestants that she was able to annoy Love with just one sentence following 10 weeks of taunts from the latter towards her.

However, Love did not seem to know of this allusion and asked Kanika Mann and Gullu, “Priyanka kaun hai?” Kanika also did not understand why Mahhi compared her to Priyanka.

What Did Priyanka Jagga Share After Mahhi’s Remark?







After all this, Priyanka posted a fan-made reel on her Instagram Story. The maker suggested everyone stop comparing Priyanka with Love Gill because Priyanka had her own game and a strong point of view while appearing in Bigg Boss.

The caption of the reel said, “Love Gill ka koi game nahi hai aur na hi strong point of view hai.” The content creator even criticized the way Love treats other contestants.

It needs to be mentioned here that the above-mentioned comments were expressed by the fan who made the reel. Priyanka reposted the video; however, she did not personally make such a comment against Love. Nevertheless, Priyanka responded to the reposted post with two hearts emojis.

Why Is Priyanka Jagga Remembered From Bigg Boss 10?

Priyanka participated in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 and emerged as one of the most discussed participants during that particular season. She is especially known for her clash with the host, Salman Khan. In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman accused her of making personal remarks against other participants like Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi’s late mother. Eventually, the situation worsened to an extent where Salman told her to leave the house.

This controversial departure made her famous among people who were watching the previous seasons of this reality show. The comparison by Mahhi has brought her back into the discussion related to Bigg Boss again. Moreover, sharing of her fan post has given another dimension to the ongoing discussion about Love Gill’s performance in Season 20.

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