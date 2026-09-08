Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Calls The Show A ‘Divorcee Special’, Isha Rikhi And Mary Kom Push Back — What Happened?

Bigg Boss 20 wasted little time finding its first major talking points. Just days after the Salman Khan-hosted reality show premiered, a conversation involving Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom drew attention after Mahhi repeatedly brought up their divorces.

Mahhi even referred to the season as a “divorcee special”, describing the experience as a “second innings” for the three women. The remarks, however, did not sit entirely comfortably with Isha and Mary, who appeared reluctant to discuss their personal lives.

Why did Mahhi Vij call Bigg Boss 20 a ‘divorcee special’?

While speaking to Isha, Mahhi said she enjoys gossip and wanted to know about contestants’ relationships outside the house. She then pointed out that three divorcees, herself, Isha and Mary Kom, were inside the Bigg Boss house.

Mahhi described it as their “second innings” and called the season a “divorcee special”. Isha, however, shifted the conversation towards her identity, explaining that she had always maintained a private life and did not want to be known simply as someone’s wife or girlfriend.

Watch Video

What did Isha Rikhi say about her past?

Isha’s comments came shortly after she and rapper Badshah confirmed their separation on August 31. The couple, who had married in a private ceremony in March, announced that they had mutually decided to part ways and requested privacy.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Isha has indicated that she wants the show to introduce audiences to Isha Rikhi the individual, rather than keep her defined by her relationship with Badshah.

Why did Mary Kom refuse to discuss her divorce?

Mahhi also brought up the subject while speaking to Mary Kom. The boxing champion did not appear interested in discussing the details of her separation from K Onler Kom.

Mary and Onler, who married in 2005 and have four children, formally ended their marriage on December 20, 2023, under Kom customary law with mutual consent. Mary publicly confirmed the divorce in 2025.

What happened between Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali?

Mahhi’s own comments come after her 14-year marriage to actor Jay Bhanushali ended in January 2026. The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they had chosen to part ways while continuing to support each other. They remain co-parents to their daughter Tara.

The conversation has added an unexpectedly personal layer to the early days of Bigg Boss 20, where contestants are already negotiating how much of their lives they are willing to share and where the line between curiosity and personal boundaries can blur quickly.