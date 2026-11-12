Bigg Boss 20: ‘My Kids Are Watching This’ Jay Bhanushali’s Strong Message After Yung DSA Drags Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij’s Row

Actor Jay Bhanushali is furious over the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 in which his ex-wife Mahhi Vij was a participant. Jay has now declared that his kids will not be watching this TV show any more, since his daughter Tara was used in an altercation by Mahhi’s fellow contestants during one of the episodes. Additionally, Jay disclosed that his kids have been watching the episodes and posing some questions about the comments made on the TV show.

The problem occurred during the task in which the contestants were supposed to anger their fellow contestants by making them display emotions. As Mahhi came to take part in the task, Yung DSA and Kanika Mann made comments regarding her kids in an effort to provoke some reaction. Yung reportedly commented that Mahhi’s kids would be ashamed of her when they grow up and see her on the show. In reply to this comment, Kanika Mann said that she would never want to meet Mahhi’s kids. However, despite all the personal comments, Mahhi was able to remain calm and win the task.

Following the episode, Jay shared a lengthy note on Instagram, explaining why the incident had upset him. He began by announcing his decision as a father, writing, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore.”

Jay Bhanushali Calls Out Yung DSA, Kanika Mann Over Daughter Tara







Jay responded specifically to the comments by Yung DSA and Kanika Mann, along with mentioning the comments of Love Gill’s mother, who included Tara in the matter. In his response, Jay posted, “JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter.”

He then reminded the participants that Tara is only 7 years old and has no business in the reality show at all.

“Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense,” he continued.

Jay also stated that contestants are free to challenge Mahhi’s moves, but not to drag her children and motherhood in their arguments with her.

“Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary,” he wrote.

‘My Kids Are Watching This And Asking Me Questions’

Jay also revealed that the situation had started affecting his children outside the show. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, he requested viewers not to tag him or his children in posts related to the controversy.

“My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag my kids or me in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids,” he wrote.

He concluded his note by saying that his children’s peace and innocence would always come first, adding, “Thank you. Goodbye BIGG BOSS 20.”

What Happened Between Mahhi Vij And Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20?

The latest drama has occurred amidst yet another fiery dispute between Mahhi and Love Gill in the house. In fact, the dispute occurred during a nomination task where Love found out that Mahhi had called her a ‘homebreaker’. As a retort to this comment, she made a comment on Mahhi’s personal life. Mahhi got hurt because she took it to be a comment about her breakup with Jay.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announced Separation In January 2026

The separation of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij was made official in the month of January 2026, which marks the end of their 14-year-old marriage. The couple is blessed with three children: their biological daughter Tara who was born in the year 2019, along with their two foster children Khushi and Rajveer, adopted in 2017.

Although both the couple is not living together, Jay’s recent statement clearly states that he is worried about his children and wants them to be away from the issues that are happening on the show.

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