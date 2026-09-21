Bigg Boss 20: ‘New Priyanka Jagga?’ Why Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari Is Facing Backlash After Qazi Touqeer Clash

Bigg Boss 20: Another fiery clash has been seen in Bigg Boss 20 and this time it is between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer. The daughter of Manoj Tiwari has attracted flak on social media after her clash with Qazi, even being compared to a previous contestant, Priyanka Jagga.

All this began when the antics of Qazi caused an argument to start inside the Bigg Boss house. This eventually escalated into an argument, wherein Rhiti asked Qazi questions and made personal comments.

What Happened Between Rhiti Tiwari And Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi’s prank annoyed a number of his housemates, and this resulted in a quarrel in the Bigg Boss 20 house. In the argument, Rhiti raised questions against Qazi regarding his conduct, which she felt was improper. The discussion took a turn for the worse when Rhiti talked about Qazi’s background, and his credibility came under scrutiny.

She is reported to have asked him, “Who are you?” which instantly turned out to be the most talked-about thing in the episode. The quarrel took a worse turn when Rhiti talked about Qazi’s father.

Why Did Rhiti Tiwari Apologise To Qazi Touqeer?

After the fiery exchange, Rhiti apologized for dragging Qazi’s father into the fray. She admitted that including one of her family members in an argument within the house was out of order. But the apology didn’t seem to do much to quell the discussion about the argument on social media.

On his part, Qazi kept calm most of the time throughout the exchange, which elicited responses from both viewers and other contestants who have participated in the show before. Gauahar Khan made it a point to praise Qazi for handling the argument the way he did.

Why Are Viewers Comparing Rhiti Tiwari To Priyanka Jagga?

After that show, a number of people started making comparisons between the way Rhiti behaved with Priyanka Jagga, who was one of the most controversial contestants to take part in Bigg Boss 10. This is because viewers consider the aggressive style of behaviour and the arguments that Rhiti gets into within the house as similar to those that Priyanka used.

But this is just the comparison of viewers and their reactions to Rhiti and not something that actually describes her or her style of behaviour. This is because during her time on Bigg Boss 10, there were quite a few big confrontations that she got into.

Who Is Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari. She participated in Bigg Boss 20 with much anticipation due to her family connections, yet she has expressed the desire to carve out her own identity too. Prior to joining the reality show, Rhiti had talked about the pressure of being mostly identified as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.

She feels that there is some pressure in it and she would like people to see her for herself and her work. However, her latest fight with Qazi has led most of the discussion on social media to her behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20: What Is The Latest Buzz Around Rhiti Tiwari?

The controversy between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer is already among those topics being discussed after the most recent Bigg Boss 20 episodes. Even though Rhiti had issued an apology for involving Qazi’s father in their dispute, it did not stop people from discussing it in social media. As to whether this controversy will have some impact on how things work inside the house will depend on further developments.

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