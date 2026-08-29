Bigg Boss 20 New Rules: Salman Khan Hints At An ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ For Contestants — What Does It Mean?

Bigg Boss 20 New Rules: Bigg Boss 20 has not even premiered yet, but Salman Khan has already hinted that one of the show’s oldest rules may no longer be as straightforward as viewers think. Ahead of the September 6 premiere, the makers have introduced a new twist called “Extra Jeevan Daan”, suggesting that contestants could get an additional chance to survive in the game even when their journey appears to be over.

Salman has repeatedly teased the concept through the season’s promos, describing it as a “second life” of sorts while warning viewers that the rule is not as simple as it sounds. So, does eviction no longer mean goodbye on Bigg Boss 20?

What Is ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ In Bigg Boss 20?

The concept was first teased when Salman announced that the upcoming season would not just change the game, but also the way contestants play it. In one promo, the host introduced the phrase “Extra Jeevan Daan” before signing off with the season’s wordplay, “Tathas-two.”

The accompanying campaign has also spoken about “two lives” for the housemates, strongly suggesting that contestants could receive an additional opportunity during their journey. However, the makers have deliberately kept the complete rulebook secret. It is still unclear whether every contestant will automatically get one extra chance, whether they will have to earn it through tasks, or whether the power can only be used under certain circumstances.

Can Evicted Contestants Stay Inside The Bigg Boss House?

A newer promo has provided another clue. It suggests that elimination may not necessarily result in an immediate end to a contestant’s journey this season. The “Extra Jeevan Daan” could potentially allow an eliminated housemate to remain in the game for an additional period and fight for another chance. If that is indeed how the rule works, nominations could become considerably more complicated.

Traditionally, once a contestant is evicted, their journey ends unless the makers later bring them back as a wildcard or through another twist. Bigg Boss 20 appears to be building the second chance directly into the season’s format. But one major question remains unanswered: who decides when the extra life is activated? It could be Bigg Boss, fellow contestants, Salman Khan, the audience or even the eliminated contestants themselves. The promos have not confirmed that part yet.

Salman Khan Warns The Twist Is Not As Simple As It Sounds

Salman himself has warned viewers against assuming that “Jeevan Daan” will simply be a free pass. While introducing the concept, he said that although the idea sounds straightforward, it is not, adding that the rest will only become clear once contestants enter the house. That raises the possibility that using the second life could come with consequences — perhaps a task, disadvantage, sacrifice or another condition attached to survival. For now, however, that remains speculation.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Start?

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host. The season will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV. With the “Extra Jeevan Daan” twist, fan voting over potential contestants and several names already being linked to the house, the makers appear to be building Season 20 around one central promise, getting one chance may no longer be enough.

Exactly how valuable that second life turns out to be will only become clear once the game begins.

ALSO READ: