Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Aamrapali Dubey Says ‘Prem Has Set The Standards’ As She Reveals What She Wants In A Partner

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: The Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey entered Bigg Boss 20 with flair with Nirahua accompanying her as she entered the house of Salman Khan.

In the first episode of Bigg Boss 20, Aamrapali assured the audience that this year they will see a very different side of her. She mentioned to the audience that they will see “Aamrapali Dubey 2.0” instead of the regular “desi bahu”.

What Kind Of Partner Does Aamrapali Dubey Want?

The conversation soon turned towards relationships and marriage, with Salman Khan asking Aamrapali about the kind of man she would want in her life. Aamrapali joked that “Prem has set the standards”, referring to Salman Khan’s iconic romantic screen image.

She then kept her expectations simple and funny, saying she wants a man who is “ladka ho, zinda ho aur loyal ho.” The line instantly became one of the most entertaining moments of her entry.

Nirahua Brings Up Monalisa’s Bigg Boss Love Story

Nirahua also joined the relationship banter and brought up former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa. He recalled how Monalisa had entered the reality show single and later came out as part of a couple, eventually getting married. The comment prompted more jokes around whether Aamrapali could also find her own love story inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Aamrapali Dubey Jokes About Salman Khan And ‘Prem’

Aamrapali played along with the teasing and joked about Salman Khan himself, referring to his much-loved “Prem” persona. The light-hearted exchange added a fun romantic twist to her premiere entry, while Aamrapali made it clear that her main goal is to show viewers a new personality beyond the roles they have seen her play on screen.

With Aamrapali 2.0, relationship jokes and Nirahua’s support, the Bhojpuri actress has already ensured an entertaining start to her Bigg Boss 20 journey.

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