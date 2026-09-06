Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Love Gill Enters House, Rhiya Ahir Evicted Before Entry After Fiery Salman Khan Face-Off

Bigg Boss 20 delivered drama even before both contestants could enter the house. Love Gill won the audience vote and secured her place inside Salman Khan’s reality show, while Rhiya Ahir was eliminated at the entry stage.

What made the moment even more interesting was that the two already had tension brewing before the premiere, and their social-media banter spilled onto the Bigg Boss 20 stage.

Love Gill And Rhiya Ahir Clash In Front Of Salman Khan

During their interaction, Rhiya brought up remarks Love had made before the show and challenged her over them. Love then took a sharp dig at Rhiya’s viral protest moment, saying that had the police van driver not stopped, she might not have been standing there on the Bigg Boss stage.

Rhiya hit back by correcting her, saying it was a van and not a bus, before adding that if her life’s purpose had been fulfilled through that protest moment, she was fine with it. Love responded that if that was the case, perhaps Rhiya’s work belonged outside the house, arguing that contestants inside Bigg Boss were capable of fighting for their own rights.

Their Social-Media Banter Had Already Turned Personal

The tension between the two had started even before the premiere. After Bigg Boss 20 makers placed Love and Rhiya against each other under the “Fans Ka Faisla” twist, the competition quickly moved beyond voting.

Rhiya’s remarks around Love being a “guest” in Mumbai reportedly did not go down well with the Punjabi actress. Love later hit back publicly, saying competition should remain competition and warning against disrespect. She also said Mumbai should not be divided on the basis of who was a guest and added that respect should work both ways.

That exchange had already created a rivalry before the two came face-to-face in front of Salman Khan.

Love Gill Wins ‘Fans Ka Faisla’

Viewers were given the power to choose between Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir for a spot inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Love eventually received the winning verdict and entered the house, while Rhiya’s journey ended before she could officially become a housemate.

Given the intensity of their pre-show rivalry and premiere confrontation, however, Rhiya’s exit may not necessarily be the end of the story if the makers decide to bring her back later as a wildcard.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Aamrapali Dubey Says ‘Prem Has Set The Standards’ As She Reveals What She Wants In A Partner