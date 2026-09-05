Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Show? Time, TV Channel, OTT, Contestants And More

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is almost over. Salman Khan is returning as host as the long-running reality show begins its milestone 20th season on September 6, 2026. This time, however, there is an important change in how viewers can watch the show. Bigg Boss 20 is following a digital-first release model, with the episode streaming online before its television telecast.

From the premiere time and OTT platform to the TV channel, theme and expected contestants, here is everything viewers need to know before the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere.

When Is Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on Sunday, September 6, 2026. Salman Khan has already started shooting for the grand premiere episode, while a series of contestant promos and mystery teasers have been released ahead of the launch. The premiere will introduce the contestants entering the house and is also expected to reveal more about the new season’s twists and format.

What Time Will Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 will follow a digital-first model this season. Viewers can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The television telecast will follow later on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. This means viewers who want to catch the latest episode first will have to stream it digitally, while those watching on television can tune in later in the night.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20 On OTT And TV?

Bigg Boss 20 will be available on:

OTT: JioHotstar — 9 pm

TV: Colors TV — 10:30 pm

The digital-first strategy is one of the notable changes this season and could make JioHotstar the primary destination for viewers looking to avoid spoilers before the television broadcast.

Who Is Hosting Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan is returning as host of Bigg Boss 20. The Bollywood star has been closely associated with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss for years and will once again lead the premiere as well as the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Promos featuring Salman have already been released, while visuals from the Bigg Boss 20 set have also surfaced ahead of the premiere.

Who Are The Bigg Boss 20 Contestants?

The final contestant lineup is expected to become clear during the grand premiere, but several names have been strongly linked to the season.

Among those expected or rumoured to participate are:

Mahhi Vij

Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu

Arishfa Khan

Kanika Mann

Isha Rikhi

Qazi Touqeer

Nitish Rajput

Rohed Khan

Rhiti Tiwari

Faisal Khan

Showik Chakraborty

The makers have also introduced Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir through the pre-launch Fans Ka Faisla twist, with viewers being given a role in deciding who secures a place inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Not every name circulating online has been officially confirmed, so the complete lineup should only be treated as final once the contestants enter during the premiere.

What Is The Theme Of Bigg Boss 20?

Promotional material for Bigg Boss 20 has teased a theme called ‘Tathas-Two’. The exact impact of the theme on the game is expected to become clearer after the contestants enter the house, but the promos suggest that choices, opposing sides and changing equations could play an important role this season. Another reported addition is the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ twist, which is expected to offer contestants an additional lifeline at some point during the game.

What To Expect From The Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

As usual, the grand premiere is expected to combine contestant introductions, performances and Salman Khan’s interactions with the new housemates. Several mystery promos have already increased speculation around the lineup. A recent teaser featuring a woman performing to ‘Shararat’ has led fans to believe Kanika Mann could be entering the house, while another emotional promo about heartbreak has triggered speculation around Isha Rikhi. Neither identity should be treated as confirmed solely on the basis of the blurred promos until the makers formally reveal them.

What Is Different About Bigg Boss 20 This Year?

The biggest immediate change for viewers is the digital-first streaming model, with episodes arriving on JioHotstar ahead of Colors TV. The season is also beginning with audience involvement through the Fans Ka Faisla twist, while the Tathas-Two theme and Extra Jeevan Daan concept indicate that the makers are introducing new gameplay elements for the milestone season. With Salman Khan back as host and several television, film, reality-TV and social-media personalities being linked to the house, Bigg Boss 20 is once again positioned as one of the biggest reality-show launches of the year.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Details At A Glance

Premiere Date: September 6, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Time: 9 pm

TV Channel: Colors TV

TV Time: 10:30 pm

Host: Salman Khan

Theme: Tathas-Two

Contestants: Final list to be revealed during the premiere

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