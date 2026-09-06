Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Who Is Kanika Mann? First Contestant Gets ‘Puppet Master’ Power

Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, and Kanika Mann became the first contestant to enter Salman Khan’s house this season. But her entry came with an immediate twist. Soon after entering, Kanika was called to the confession room and given a special ‘Puppet Master’ power, making her the first contestant to receive an advantage this season.

What Is Kanika Mann’s ‘Puppet Master’ Power?

Under the special power, Kanika gets the right to take something away from the contestant she likes the least. The twist immediately puts her in a powerful position because her decision could impact another contestant even before relationships inside the house have properly developed.

Who Is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann is an actress and model best known for her work in television. She rose to wider fame with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, where she played the lead role and became a popular face among TV audiences.

She has also appeared in reality and digital projects over the years and has built a strong social-media following. Her entry into Bigg Boss 20 was already being discussed before the premiere, but becoming the first contestant of the season and receiving a special power has given her journey an interesting start.

What Makes Kanika Mann’s Bigg Boss 20 Entry Interesting?

Kanika’s ‘Puppet Master’ advantage means her first major decision could immediately create tension inside the house. Since she must choose the contestant, she likes the least and take something away from them, the twist could also shape her early equations with the rest of the housemates.

With Salman Khan back as host and the season beginning with a power play right from the first entry, Bigg Boss 20 has already set the tone for drama.

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