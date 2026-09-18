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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer faces controversy over his ‘Ganji Gudiya’ remark, while Kanika Mann also raises an alleged ‘Lollipop’ comment involving Arishfa Khan. Social media remains divided over the context of his remarks.

Qazi Touqeer (Image: X)
Qazi Touqeer (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 08:36 IST

Qazi Touqeer has found himself at the centre of another discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after fellow contestants questioned remarks they interpreted as having double meanings. His “ganji gudiya” comment became the main talking point, while Kanika Mann also brought up an alleged “lollipop” remark that she claimed was directed at Arishfa Khan.

The discussion has now spilled onto social media, with viewers divided over what Qazi actually meant and whether his comments were being taken out of context.

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What Did Qazi Touqeer Say About ‘Ganji Gudiya’?

During the conversation, ScoutOp recalled a statement that Qazi had allegedly made a few days earlier while discussing a possible task.

Scout told the housemates, “Aapne bola tha Bigg Boss hamein ganji gudiya ka task denge.”

He then went on to recall another statement attributed to Qazi, claiming that the contestant had said, “Mera testosterone level bahut high hai…” A clip featuring the discussion has since circulated on social media, where viewers have debated the context and meaning behind the remarks.

Kanika Mann Also Mentions The ‘Lollipop’ Comment

The controversy did not stop with the “ganji gudiya” remark. Kanika Mann also brought up an alleged “lollipop” comment, which she claimed Qazi had directed towards Arishfa Khan.

The remarks have prompted questions among housemates about Qazi’s choice of words and whether some of his comments crossed a line. However, the interpretation of the statements remains a matter of debate among viewers.

Bigg Boss 20 Viewers Are Divided Over Qazi’s Remarks

Social media reactions have been sharply divided.

Some viewers criticised Qazi and described the remarks as inappropriate. One user called it a “cheap comment” and argued that it reflected badly on the contestant.

Others, however, defended Qazi and suggested that the conversation was being taken out of context. One viewer questioned the meaning of the “ganji gudiya” remark altogether, while another pointed to an earlier clip in which Qazi appeared to be joking about a possible task and Scout could be seen laughing.

With both interpretations circulating online, the latest episode has once again turned Qazi into one of the main talking points among Bigg Boss 20 viewers.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi B’Day SPL: From A Shashi Kapoor Crush To 5 National Awards — The Untold Stories Behind Her Legendary Career

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

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