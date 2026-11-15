Bigg Boss 20: ‘Remember, You Are Scout OP’, Salman Khan Gives Reality Check, Asks Him To Stop ‘Acting’ After Fight With Love Gill | Video

Salman Khan has given Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP a stern reality check after his decision to shave his head following an argument with Love Gill. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the host questioned the gamer’s explanation that his hair was accidentally cut with a trimmer and asked him to be honest about what had prompted the move.

In a promo from the episode, Salman is seen confronting Scout. The actor reminds him of his identity outside the Bigg Boss house and questions why he is getting caught up in what he describes as acting.

“Gamer ho acting mei kyu ghus rahe ho? Yeh joh acting ki yeh joh trimmer se galti se cut gaya hai, come out straight. Remember, you are Scout OP. Bol dete, dimag mei kya chal raha tha,” Salman tells him.

The host’s message is that Scout should speak openly about what was going through his mind instead of giving an explanation that may not reflect the actual reason behind his decision.

Salman Khan Reminds Scout OP Of His Identity As A Gamer







Salman also reminds Scout that he has built a name for himself as a gaming creator and has a sizeable audience outside the reality show. He tells him not to carry the baggage of the past and to concentrate on the present. The actor further points out that intense emotions can affect a person’s ability to think clearly. He cautions Scout that his fans look up to him and may not want to see him going through such moments inside the house.

“Scout, remember your ‘Scout OP’ persona. You’re a gamer – one of the brightest ones out there. Don’t carry the baggage of the past; focus on the present. When your emotions get too intense, your intelligence quotient, your sharp thinking takes a hit. You have a lot of fans; you wouldn’t want them to see you go through something like this,” Salman says.

The conversation comes at a time when Scout’s recent conduct has attracted attention beyond his gameplay. In the same Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman also questioned him over his physical altercation with fellow contestant Yung DSA and the example he was setting for aspiring gamers.

Why Did Scout OP Shave His Head After Fight With Love Gill?

The head-shaving incident followed an argument between Scout and Love Gill. Their disagreement reportedly began after Scout made a remark about Love’s pyjamas, particularly their drawstrings, which she found inappropriate. Love confronted him over the comment and questioned the way he had been behaving with her. The conversation grew tense, with Love making it clear that she did not want to continue the discussion.

Scout later went to the bathroom and shaved off his hair with a trimmer. The sudden decision left Love and other housemates surprised. He was subsequently seen breaking down emotionally, with the promo showing him in tears.

Scout OP’s Mother Reacts To Viral Head-Shaving Promo

Before Salman’s remarks aired, Scout’s mother had also reacted to the promotional clips showing her son shaving his head. In a voice note shared through his team’s Instagram account, she questioned the makers’ editing and alleged that selective cuts and footage from different occasions were being used to create a misleading impression of him. She urged viewers not to judge Scout based only on short promotional clips and asked them to watch the complete episodes before forming an opinion.

Her reaction added another layer to the controversy, as she expressed concern about the pressure her son was facing and the impact his portrayal on the show could have on his life and career outside the house. With Salman now asking him to remember the identity he built as Scout OP, the focus will be on whether the contestant can regain his composure and shift attention back to his game.

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