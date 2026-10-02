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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 in the season’s first mid-week eviction. Her exit comes days after Salman Khan confronted her over her conduct during a task, while social media users are now speculating about a possible secret-room twist.

Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing
Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 08:38 IST

Rhiti Tiwari’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 has come to an unexpected end, but her eviction has raised another question among viewers: is she actually out of the show? Manoj Tiwari’s daughter was eliminated in the first mid-week eviction of the season after a twist involving three captaincy contenders. Unlike a regular eviction based on audience voting, Rhiti’s exit was decided inside the house by Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh

The timing of the eviction has also caught attention because it comes just days after Salman Khan called out Rhiti during Weekend Ka Vaar over her behaviour and language during a task.

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How Was Rhiti Tiwari Eliminated From Bigg Boss 20?

The elimination happened during a captaincy task and involved a special lifeline mechanism. Bigg Boss called Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh to the confession room and gave the captaincy contenders the power to decide which nominated contestant would lose a life. The three eventually agreed on Rhiti Tiwari’s name.

Reports say Rhiti had already lost one of her lifelines. Losing another meant that she was eliminated from the house. This made the eviction different from the show’s usual weekend elimination format, where viewers’ votes play the central role.

Why Did Salman Khan Confront Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti’s eviction comes shortly after a particularly tense Weekend Ka Vaar. During the episode, Salman Khan confronted Rhiti over her conduct during a Diss Battle, particularly her use of foul language while taking on fellow contestants Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer.

Salman also questioned Rhiti about the image she was creating inside the house and reminded her that she was Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, rather than trying to imitate the aggressive style associated with former contestant Dolly Bindra. The episode became one of the major talking points around Rhiti’s Bigg Boss 20 journey, with viewers debating whether her confrontational approach was helping or hurting her game.

Manoj Tiwari Had Also Responded To The Nepotism Debate

Rhiti’s stint on the show had attracted attention even before the eviction because she entered Bigg Boss 20 as the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. Social media users had questioned whether her family connection played a role in her casting. Manoj Tiwari subsequently denied using his influence to get Rhiti onto the show, saying he was not even aware she had been finalised until later. Her behaviour inside the house then became a separate talking point, particularly following her clashes with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

Is Rhiti Tiwari Really Out Of Bigg Boss 20?

This is where the latest development gets interesting. Following the unusual eviction, some viewers have started speculating online that Rhiti could be sent to a secret room rather than permanently leaving the show. However, there is currently no confirmed announcement from Bigg Boss or JioHotstar that Rhiti has been moved to a secret room. The secret-room theory remains social-media speculation at this stage.

For now, the confirmed development is that Rhiti has been eliminated through the show’s mid-week captaincy twist. Whether Bigg Boss has another twist waiting could become clear in the next episode.

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Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?
Tags: bigg boss 20Rhiti Tiwari

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Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

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Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

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