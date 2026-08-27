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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Reality Show Entry

Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Reality Show Entry

Rhiya Ahir has responded to trolls questioning her possible Bigg Boss 20 entry after she went viral during the NEET protest. The actor-model is competing against Love Gill through the “Fans Ka Faisla” vote.

Riya Ahir, Image Credits- Instagram
Riya Ahir, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 12:54 IST

Bigg Boss 20:  After getting viral during the protest against the supposed NEET paper leak when she stood in front of a police van, Rhiya Ahir is now in contention to get into Bigg Boss 20. However, even before stepping foot into the Bigg Boss house, the prospect of her joining in the reality show has caused a controversy once again.

When Bigg Boss 20’s recent promo showed that the audience will be asked to decide between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill through the returning “Fans Ka Faisla,” some people on social media started to speculate whether joining in the protest was just an attempt of Rhiya Ahir to gain fame. Rhiya has recently responded to the criticisms, clarifying that participating in the reality show doesn’t go against what she did during the protest.

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Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Rhiya Ahir Facing Backlash?

Rhiya became a widely discussed face on social media after a video showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during a protest linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Her action quickly went viral, bringing her significant online attention. However, after she was announced as one of the two contenders for a possible Bigg Boss 20 entry, some users accused her of having used the protest to gain visibility.

Comments questioning whether her activism was “just for fame” began circulating online, with some users arguing that her reality-show opportunity made them doubt her original intentions. These remain social media reactions and not established facts about Rhiya’s motives.

What Did Rhiya Ahir Say About ‘Protest For Fame’ Allegations?



Rhiya defended herself by quoting from one of her supporters’ comments that, according to her, portrayed her best. It stressed the fact that she is not an activist but an actress and a businesswoman and said that taking part in one protest does not mean that now she has to identify herself as an activist.

Rhiya supported this opinion and added that she will always support the cause she feels is right to support while still looking for ways to benefit her career. Moreover, Rhiya stressed that she did not make any money off her viral protest video clip as was being suggested by many people.

Rhiya Ahir Says She Has Worked In Theatre For 13 Years

One of Rhiya’s key arguments is that her entertainment ambitions did not begin after the viral protest. The 27-year-old has said she has been associated with theatre for around 13 years and has been working towards a career in the entertainment industry long before the protest brought her wider attention.

Apart from acting and modelling, Rhiya is also an entrepreneur. She runs Rhiyasat, a handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans and promotes locally produced clothing. She has also appeared in music videos and has built a sizeable social media following.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Vs Love Gill In ‘Fans Ka Faisla’

Rhiya’s place inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is not confirmed yet. Salman Khan announced in a new promo that viewers will decide between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill, with the contestant receiving more votes expected to secure a place in the house.

The concept brings back the “Fans Ka Faisla” twist seen previously, allowing the audience to influence the final contestant lineup even before the season properly begins. Voting is underway, and the result is expected around the show’s grand premiere. Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026.

For Rhiya, the controversy has now created an unusual situation. The moment that first made her nationally visible is also the reason some people are questioning her reality-TV opportunity. Her response, however, is straightforward: participating in a protest does not mean she has to give up the career she had been pursuing for years.



ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia B’Day SPL: Pregnant Before Marriage, An 8-Year Pursuit By Angad Bedi — Who Were The Men In Her Life Before Him?

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Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Reality Show Entry
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Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Reality Show Entry
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