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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

Arjun Rampal, Abrar Zahoor and Ali Quli Mirza have sent a message of support to Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer ahead of the finale. Rampal encouraged Qazi to give his best as the show nears its conclusion.

Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer
Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 10:38 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal has extended his support to Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer ahead of the reality show’s finale, wishing him luck in a video message shared on social media. Abrar Zahoor and Ali Quli Mirza also joined Rampal in cheering for the singer, whose journey on the show has attracted attention from viewers and celebrities alike. 

In the video, Rampal addressed Qazi directly and said, “Hey Qazi, how are you doing? You got great friends here. And we all are wishing you all the very best for the finale of Bigg Boss. Rock it, my friend.”

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The clip was shared by Qazi’s friend Abrar Zahoor and subsequently circulated across social media, drawing reactions from the contestant’s supporters.

Arijit Singh Had Also Expressed Support For Qazi

Rampal’s message comes after singer Arijit Singh, who competed alongside Qazi on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, publicly backed his former co-contestant. Singh had earlier written on X that he would watch Bigg Boss for Qazi, drawing a positive response from fans. Qazi won Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Singh finished sixth. 

Watch The Video Here

Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss 20 Journey

Qazi entered Bigg Boss 20 with an energetic personality and quickly became a talking point for his catchphrases, confrontations and interactions with fellow contestants. His journey has included clashes with housemates, criticism over certain remarks and a health setback after he reportedly developed dengue. His continued presence in the show kept fans discussing his gameplay and chances in the competition. 

Rampal’s message adds to the public support Qazi has received as the show approaches its finale. However, the video itself does not confirm Qazi’s position in the final line-up or the outcome of the competition.

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH
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Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH
Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH
Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH
Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH
Bigg Boss 20: ‘Rock It, My Friend!’ Arjun Rampal Sends Finale Wish To Qazi Touqeer, Gets Support From Abrar Zahoor, Ali Quli Mirza | WATCH

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