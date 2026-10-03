Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Out Qazi Touqeer Over ‘Lollipop’ Remark On Kanika Mann – WATCH Promo

Bigg Boss 20 is heading into another tense Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time Salman Khan has turned his attention to Qazi Touqeer. A new promo shows Salman addressing Qazi over his recent exchange with Kanika Mann, after a joke involving a lollipop left Kanika uncomfortable. What caught my attention here is that Salman did not focus only on what Qazi initially said. He also questioned what happened after Kanika objected to it. Salman tells Qazi that while his intention may have been different, he should have stopped once Kanika interpreted the comment differently.

“Qazi, jab kisi ko aap ke intentions galat lage hain, you should just back out. Lekin aap lagey rahey non-stop like a stuck record,” Salman says in the promo. He also tells Qazi that he had stretched the matter unnecessarily instead of simply backing out.

Watch the promo here

What happened between Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann?

The controversy began during a teacher-student role-play inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Kanika asked Qazi which subject he would choose if she were his professor. Qazi responded with “Biology” and then made a remark about having a lollipop together. Kanika did not find the comment funny and called it “cheap”, making it clear that she was uncomfortable with the way the joke was framed.

Qazi subsequently defended the remark, saying that he had made it playfully and without any wrong intention. He also connected the reference to a character from Koi… Mil Gaya.

The disagreement then continued, with other housemates becoming involved.

Did Qazi Touqeer apologise to Kanika Mann?

This became another point Salman raised during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman asks Kanika whether Qazi apologised after their argument. Kanika says she did not see him properly apologise, while Qazi maintains that he said sorry near the gate.

Salman then questions this explanation, pointing out that he had heard Qazi say he would rather “take a bullet” than apologise.

For me, this is where the episode gets more interesting than the original lollipop remark. The bigger issue Salman appears to be addressing is not simply whether Qazi intended the comment as a joke, but what someone should do when the person on the receiving end clearly says they are uncomfortable. The full Weekend Ka Vaar episode is expected to reveal how Qazi responds to Salman’s criticism and whether the disagreement with Kanika finally settles.