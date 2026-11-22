ScoutOP’s team has released a statement after Salman Khan questioned him for disclosing Yung DSA’s private information to the other Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Love Gill and Kanika Mann. This statement, which was posted on the official X account of the gamer on November 22, has defended him on the grounds that he shared the information in an already ongoing conversation on national television.

This statement also raised queries about the same standard of loyalty not being shown inside the house, where other contestants are supposedly discussing Scout behind his back.

What Did ScoutOP’s Team Say In Its Statement?

When others talk behind Scout’s back, question his loyalty, twist his conversations and create negative narratives about him, nobody seems to question their actions or call it a breach of trust. But the moment Scout speaks up, everyone suddenly starts talking about trust and respect. Scout was referring to something Yung himself had openly admitted on national television. He wasn’t exposing some secret or making up a story. So how is simply bringing up an openly admitted fact considered backbiting? Instead of questioning why others constantly discuss Scout behind his back and misrepresent his words, the focus once again shifts to Scout. Why is the same standard never applied to everyone? You cannot keep questioning someone’s loyalty, creating narratives against them and then play the trust card when they finally speak up. Trust and accountability have to work both ways. #ScoutOP #ScoutArmy — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) November 21, 2026







In the statement made through ScoutOP’s official X profile, it stated that conversations around him, his loyalty, and his deeds are usually talked about by other participants in the house, whose views on him are often presented in a negative way. The statement raised the question why such conversations are not considered a breach of trust, whereas Scout gets criticized for talking about another participant.

According to the statement, Scout was making reference to something which Yung DSA himself admitted to in national TV. It further said that Scout was not revealing a secret or fabricating a story. The statement ended up with a sentence stating that “Trust and accountability have to work both ways.”

In the statement, it raised the question why the same criteria were not being used with respect to everybody in the house. It suggested that Scout was being singled out despite what his team described as repeated discussions about him by other contestants.

Why Did Salman Khan Question ScoutOP On Bigg Boss 20?

The entire issue was raised during the Weeknd Ka Vaar show on November 21, when Salman Khan raised the issue of Scout having shared information that was told to him in confidence by Yung. This issue was all about Scout talking about the private information revealed to him by Yung to Love Gill and Kanika Mann. Yung felt very emotional when he realized this, and the topic highlighted their friendship and the issue of trust.

Salman’s comments brought forth the loyalty of Scout towards Yung.

What Had Yung DSA Revealed About His Relationship?

The topic relates to the earlier aired family message task. Yung DSA got emotional upon receiving messages from his family members but realized that his girlfriend, Samiksha, had not messaged him. Later during the conversation with Scout, Yung talked about the condition of their relationship and revealed that he had cheated on her a number of times. He stated that he had cheated on Samiksha about 10-12 times, and she must have come to know about it after he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The conversation has been shown on the show and also reported by various media channels. Scout’s current statement relates to the previous conversation aired on the show as the basis of his opinion that he did not reveal any information that had never gone public.

This situation has again put the friendship between ScoutOP and Yung DSA into focus. While Salman raised questions regarding the issue of trustworthiness, the statement released from Scout’s official channel provides another angle and asserts that there should be accountability among all the contestants.

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