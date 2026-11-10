Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Gets 4 Punishments After Yung DSA Fight; Why Are Viewers Comparing Them To Nakul Dhull’s Eviction? Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 20 has seen yet another physical fight between contestants ScoutOP and Yung DSA during a captaincy task. After pushing Yung, the argument turned nasty, forcing Bigg Boss to intervene in the situation and mete out four punishments to the gamer. But this has again opened up the issue related to the eviction of wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull after his fight with Gullu.

Some people have wondered whether the producers of the show have been fair in their treatment of physical fights that have taken place inside the house. Let’s see what took place in both cases and how they have been compared.

What Happened Between ScoutOP And Yung DSA During The Bigg Boss 20 Task?

The incident reportedly took place during the second round of a captaincy task. Uditi was seated on a robot chair, while Team A had to make her cry as part of the challenge. During the task, Scout attempted to trigger Uditi’s emotions by slightly burning the edge of her family photograph. Gullu and Yung DSA reportedly interrupted him and continued commenting on his actions. The disagreement soon turned into an argument, with the contestants exchanging abuses.

The situation escalated when Scout aggressively pushed Yung. Bigg Boss intervened, separated the two contestants and instructed Scout to stay in the bedroom while Yung was asked to remain in the garden area. The task was also put on hold. Scout later acknowledged that he had pushed Yung and approached him to apologise. Yung initially did not accept the apology but reportedly agreed to move on later. Amrapali Dubey, however, questioned Yung for accepting the apology and urged him to demand strict action from Bigg Boss.

What Are The Four Punishments Announced For ScoutOP?

🚨BREAKING: SCOUT OP FACES 4 MAJOR PUNISHMENTS AFTER PHYSICAL FIGHT WITH YUNG DSA! Bigg Boss takes STRICT action against Scout following the physical fight with Yung DSA! Here are the 4 major punishments announced: • Nominated for the ENTIRE SEASON! • No more Captaincy opportunities! • No special powers going forward! • Can be EVICTED at ANY TIME! Bigg Boss has made his stand clear! But can Scout survive this massive setback? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2026







Following the physical altercation, Bigg Boss reportedly announced four penalties for ScoutOP. These are:

Nominated for the entire season: Scout will remain nominated for the rest of the season, leaving him vulnerable to eviction in upcoming elimination rounds. No captaincy opportunities: He will no longer be allowed to become the house captain. No special powers: Scout will not receive any special powers or advantages going forward. Can be evicted at any time: Bigg Boss has reserved the right to evict him whenever deemed necessary.

The punishments could significantly affect Scout’s position in the competition, particularly the season-long nomination and the loss of captaincy opportunities.

Why Are Viewers Comparing ScoutOP’s Punishment With Nakul Dhull’s Eviction?

The latest decision has brought back memories of yet another fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu at an earlier point in the season. The fight between Nakul and Gullu occurred after an argument between Qazi Touqeer, which led to some comments regarding an earlier occurrence where Scout had been involved. The fight then progressed into a physical one. Nakul charged towards Gullu and things escalated to such an extent that other contestants had to step in to stop them.

Bigg Boss subsequently ordered Nakul to leave the house over the physical violence. His exit became a major talking point among viewers at the time. Now, after Scout received four penalties instead of being immediately removed from the show, some viewers have questioned the difference in the consequences. Social media posts cited in recent coverage have asked why Nakul was evicted while other contestants involved in physical confrontations have faced different forms of punishment.

The comparison has also brought up questions about other altercations involving housemates. However, the circumstances and severity of each incident need to be considered separately. The two fights did not unfold in exactly the same way, and the show’s makers have not publicly explained the reasoning behind every disciplinary decision. For now, ScoutOP remains in the Bigg Boss 20 house with four penalties hanging over his game. Whether the makers stick to these consequences or take further action remains to be seen.

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