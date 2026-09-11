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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought a new captain, a heated washroom confrontation involving Kanika Mann and Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer’s dramatic medical-room episode and more speculation around Kanika and Gullu.

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 11:26 IST

Bigg Boss 20 continued its first-week drama with Yung DSA becoming the first captain of the season, but his new position immediately brought fresh tension inside the house. From Kanika Mann’s confrontation with Yung over the washroom to Qazi Touqeer’s medical-room drama and the growing buzz around Kanika and Gullu, the September 10 episode had plenty of talking points.

Kanika Mann’s ‘Desi Chhori’ Washroom Row With Captain Yung

One of the biggest moments came after Yung DSA took charge as captain. Kanika Mann entered the men’s washroom during an emergency, leading to a confrontation between the two contestants. A promo showed the exchange escalating, with Kanika reminding Yung that becoming captain did not make him the authority over everything.

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The clash adds another chapter to the tension between Kanika and Yung, who have already had disagreements during the captaincy proceedings.

Qazi Touqeer’s Medical Drama Takes A Turn

Qazi Touqeer also grabbed attention after appearing distressed and demanding medical assistance. Bigg Boss eventually sent him to the medical room. However, the episode took an unexpected turn when Qazi reportedly admitted to the doctor that his dramatic episode had been deliberately acted out. The revelation triggered criticism online, with viewers questioning the decision to fake a health-related situation.

Qazi had already become one of the more talked-about contestants because of his theatrical personality and clashes inside the house.

Is There Really Something Brewing Between Kanika Mann And Gullu?

The Kanika Mann-Gullu equation continued to attract attention, but there is no confirmed romantic relationship between the two.

The two have been seen sharing conversations about trust, loyalty and their respective approaches to relationships inside the house. Other contestants have also teased Gullu about Kanika. However, Kanika has previously made it clear that she does not want a romantic angle in the house and wants to focus on her game.

Yung DSA Becomes Bigg Boss 20’s First Captain

The episode also officially established Yung DSA as the first captain of Bigg Boss 20 after the captaincy task. His victory came after a series of heated moments involving several contestants.

Meanwhile, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan remain nominated for the first-week eviction, adding another layer of pressure to Kanika’s journey in the house.

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Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed
Tags: bigg boss 20Kanika Mann

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Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed

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Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 10 Roundup: ‘Desi Chhori’ Kanika Mann’s Washroom Row With Captain Yung, Qazi’s Medical Drama And Gullu Love Buzz – Moments You Missed

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