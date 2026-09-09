LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 20 continued its early run of confrontations as tensions over household duties put Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom at odds, while Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA’s argument turned personal.

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 09:34 IST

Bigg Boss 20 saw tempers flare on September 8 as two separate clashes grabbed attention inside the house. Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom clashed over kitchen duties, while Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA’s argument took a more personal turn, making it another drama-filled episode.

What happened between Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom?

The Bigg Boss 20 house has barely settled in, but household duties have already become a major source of friction. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom were seen getting into a heated exchange over kitchen responsibilities. Mary questioned the housemates about their assigned duties, prompting Rhiti to say that she would first finish making tea. Mary then questioned how long making tea would take. Rhiti, visibly irritated, reminded her that Mary was not the captain of the house.

You Might Be Interested In

The exchange quickly gained attention because of the personalities involved. Mary, known for her disciplined approach as an elite sportsperson, and Rhiti, who is entering the reality show with her own identity beyond being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, appeared to have very different approaches to dividing household work.  Interestingly, Rhiti had already been part of a Bigg Boss throwback earlier in the season when she and Rohed Khan recreated the iconic Dolly Bindra-Manoj Tiwari kitchen confrontation from Bigg Boss 4.

Why did Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA clash?

Another major confrontation involved Qazi Touqeer and rapper Yung DSA. What began with Qazi mimicking Yung’s distinctive way of speaking quickly went beyond playful banter. Yung objected to the imitation, and the two exchanged sharp remarks. The argument soon became personal, with references to their families entering the conversation. Qazi was heard warning Yung, “Baap pe mat jaa,” as the disagreement escalated. Other contestants eventually had to intervene as the verbal spat intensified.

The clash has emerged as one of the first major fights of the season, particularly because it moved from a seemingly harmless joke to a confrontation involving personal boundaries.

Is Bigg Boss 20 already turning into a house of conflicts?

The early episodes suggest that the contestants are wasting little time establishing their positions. From disagreements over food and household chores to clashes during the captaincy task, tensions have surfaced across different groups.

Qazi’s fight with Yung came alongside his loss of a place in the captaincy race after Kanika Mann used her special power against him. Meanwhile, the kitchen has emerged as another obvious pressure point, with several contestants already disagreeing over who should cook, clean and take responsibility for shared duties.

With the season only days old, these early clashes could well shape the equations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house in the weeks ahead.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened
Tags: bigg boss 20Rhiti Tiwari

RELATED News

Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal’s Film Holds Strong On Tuesday, Nears Rs 120 Crore In India

Haiwaan Runtime Revealed: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Thriller Is Nearly 3 Hours Long — Too Long Or Just Right?

Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster To Stream In 5 Languages

LATEST NEWS

Om Galaxy Limited IPO Opens on Thursday, September 10, 2026

ZERO DEBT COUNTRY CLUB Accelerates Global Expansion with TÜRKIYE & THAILAND Partnerships and Paddleball Launch

Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Alina Amir Viral MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star’s 5-Minute ‘Leaked’ Video?

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Survives Thriller, Jessica Pegula Sets Up Semi-Final Clash

Woman’s House Entered At Night, Clothes Lifted: Why Jharkhand HC Said It Was Not Attempted Rape

Who is Ethan Mbappe? Kylian Mbappe’s Brother Sent Off as Lille Lose to Real Betis in UEFA Champions League 2026/27

Want Viral 80s Retro Look? Here Are ChatGPT Prompts To Transform Your Instagram Photos

UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened
Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS