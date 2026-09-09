Bigg Boss 20 Sept 8 Episode Roundup: Rhiti Tiwari-Mary Kom’s Kitchen Clash, Qazi Touqeer-Yung DSA’s Fight Take Centre Stage – Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 20 saw tempers flare on September 8 as two separate clashes grabbed attention inside the house. Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom clashed over kitchen duties, while Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA’s argument took a more personal turn, making it another drama-filled episode.

What happened between Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom?

The Bigg Boss 20 house has barely settled in, but household duties have already become a major source of friction. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom were seen getting into a heated exchange over kitchen responsibilities. Mary questioned the housemates about their assigned duties, prompting Rhiti to say that she would first finish making tea. Mary then questioned how long making tea would take. Rhiti, visibly irritated, reminded her that Mary was not the captain of the house.

The exchange quickly gained attention because of the personalities involved. Mary, known for her disciplined approach as an elite sportsperson, and Rhiti, who is entering the reality show with her own identity beyond being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, appeared to have very different approaches to dividing household work. Interestingly, Rhiti had already been part of a Bigg Boss throwback earlier in the season when she and Rohed Khan recreated the iconic Dolly Bindra-Manoj Tiwari kitchen confrontation from Bigg Boss 4.

Why did Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA clash?

Another major confrontation involved Qazi Touqeer and rapper Yung DSA. What began with Qazi mimicking Yung’s distinctive way of speaking quickly went beyond playful banter. Yung objected to the imitation, and the two exchanged sharp remarks. The argument soon became personal, with references to their families entering the conversation. Qazi was heard warning Yung, “Baap pe mat jaa,” as the disagreement escalated. Other contestants eventually had to intervene as the verbal spat intensified.

The clash has emerged as one of the first major fights of the season, particularly because it moved from a seemingly harmless joke to a confrontation involving personal boundaries.

Is Bigg Boss 20 already turning into a house of conflicts?

The early episodes suggest that the contestants are wasting little time establishing their positions. From disagreements over food and household chores to clashes during the captaincy task, tensions have surfaced across different groups.

Qazi’s fight with Yung came alongside his loss of a place in the captaincy race after Kanika Mann used her special power against him. Meanwhile, the kitchen has emerged as another obvious pressure point, with several contestants already disagreeing over who should cook, clean and take responsibility for shared duties.

With the season only days old, these early clashes could well shape the equations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house in the weeks ahead.