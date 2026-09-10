Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

Bigg Boss 20 is only a few days into its run, but the house is already witnessing emotional revelations, heated arguments and clashes over the captaincy race. The September 9 episode brought together some of the season’s most talked-about moments, from Rhiti Tiwari getting emotional while discussing threats she has faced to an ugly confrontation between Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer.

The episode also finally saw the first captain of the season emerge, adding another layer to the ongoing power struggle inside the house. Here are three developments that stood out.

1. Rhiti Tiwari breaks down while discussing disturbing threats

One of the most serious moments of the episode came when Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, opened up about the abuse and threats she has faced. During a conversation inside the house, Rhiti revealed that she had received rape and death threats, leaving her visibly emotional. Reports on the episode also noted that she spoke about receiving threats to her life.

The revelation came at a time when tensions were already rising in the house. Rhiti had earlier found herself involved in a heated disagreement with Olympic boxer Mary Kom over kitchen duties. The personal revelation offered viewers a different side of Rhiti, who has largely been seen navigating the early days of the reality show while trying to find her place among the contestants.

2. Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer’s captaincy clash turns physical

The captaincy task became another major talking point after Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer got into a heated confrontation. According to reports on the episode, the argument escalated into a physical altercation, with Aasif allegedly attacking Qazi during the task. Other contestants had to intervene as the situation became increasingly aggressive.

Their clash adds to the growing tension around Qazi, who has already been involved in disagreements with other housemates during the captaincy task. The task has become one of the first major battlegrounds of Bigg Boss 20, with contestants taking increasingly strong positions over who deserves power in the house.

3. Yung DSA becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 20

After days of competition, the house finally got its first captain of the season, Yung DSA. He emerged victorious after the captaincy battle involving contestants including Aasif Khan and Gullu. His victory comes at an important point in the game, with tensions already emerging between different groups inside the house. Meanwhile, the first round of nominations has also added pressure to the house. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan have been named among the contestants facing the first-week eviction process.

With alliances beginning to form, nominations underway and tempers already flaring, Bigg Boss 20 appears to be wasting little time before turning up the drama.