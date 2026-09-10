LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

Bigg Boss 20 took a dramatic turn in the September 9 episode as Rhiti Tiwari opened up about receiving disturbing threats, while Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer’s clash during the captaincy task escalated. Here are the three biggest moments from the episode.

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup
Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:08 IST

Bigg Boss 20 is only a few days into its run, but the house is already witnessing emotional revelations, heated arguments and clashes over the captaincy race. The September 9 episode brought together some of the season’s most talked-about moments, from Rhiti Tiwari getting emotional while discussing threats she has faced to an ugly confrontation between Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer.

The episode also finally saw the first captain of the season emerge, adding another layer to the ongoing power struggle inside the house. Here are three developments that stood out.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Rhiti Tiwari breaks down while discussing disturbing threats

One of the most serious moments of the episode came when Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, opened up about the abuse and threats she has faced. During a conversation inside the house, Rhiti revealed that she had received rape and death threats, leaving her visibly emotional. Reports on the episode also noted that she spoke about receiving threats to her life.

The revelation came at a time when tensions were already rising in the house. Rhiti had earlier found herself involved in a heated disagreement with Olympic boxer Mary Kom over kitchen duties. The personal revelation offered viewers a different side of Rhiti, who has largely been seen navigating the early days of the reality show while trying to find her place among the contestants.

2. Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer’s captaincy clash turns physical

The captaincy task became another major talking point after Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer got into a heated confrontation. According to reports on the episode, the argument escalated into a physical altercation, with Aasif allegedly attacking Qazi during the task. Other contestants had to intervene as the situation became increasingly aggressive.

Their clash adds to the growing tension around Qazi, who has already been involved in disagreements with other housemates during the captaincy task. The task has become one of the first major battlegrounds of Bigg Boss 20, with contestants taking increasingly strong positions over who deserves power in the house.

3. Yung DSA becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 20

After days of competition, the house finally got its first captain of the season, Yung DSA. He emerged victorious after the captaincy battle involving contestants including Aasif Khan and Gullu. His victory comes at an important point in the game, with tensions already emerging between different groups inside the house.  Meanwhile, the first round of nominations has also added pressure to the house. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan have been named among the contestants facing the first-week eviction process.

With alliances beginning to form, nominations underway and tempers already flaring, Bigg Boss 20 appears to be wasting little time before turning up the drama.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed
Tags: bigg boss 20television news

RELATED News

Not Just Kalki Or Aaliyah: 5 Women Who Played A Major Role In Anurag Kashyap’s Life And Career

‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

CCTV Captures Shocking Snatching: ‘Dadi Ki Rasoi’ Founder’s Elderly Husband Targeted Outside Home

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Opens September 16, 2026

UCL 2026-27: Lamine Yamal Creates Barcelona History at 19 in 5-1 Win Over Feyenoord, Breaks Bojan Krkic Record

22-Year-Old Hindu Man, 19-Year-Old Muslim Girlfriend Found Hanging In Lucknow Hotel, What Their Last Note Said After Family Opposition

Davangere Sugar Eyes 110 KLPD Ethanol Capacity After $100 Mn FCCB Raise

IND vs AFG: Big Injury Blow For Team India, Star Pacer Set to Miss Afghanistan T20Is; Asian Games Participation Also in Doubt

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour

Watch: Bhopal Boyfriend Rents Thar, Storms Into Girlfriend’s Society And Rams Parked Cars After Fight With Her

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed
Bigg Boss 20 September 9 Episode Roundup: From Rhiti Tiwari’s Emotional Breakdown To Aasif-Qazi’s Fight, 3 Moments You Missed

QUICK LINKS