Yogesh Rawat And Akanksha Choudhary For Bigg Boss 20? Fans Make Their Wish Loud And Clear After Teaser Drop

With Colors TV and JioCinema dropping the much-awaited official teaser for Bigg Boss Season 20, the discussions and rumours around the casting of the show have started making headlines everywhere. While talks around various TV stars, content creators and regional stars are making rounds over social media but one duo has overtaken everyone else and that too by a big margin.

Yes, the duo in question is Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, while Akanksha just exited the Lock Upp house and Yogesh is still in the race for the trophy, entire social media is rooting for them to appear in the biggest reality show of India and possible give a befitting conclusion to their story which began on MTV Splitsvilla.

Why are fans demanding Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary for Bigg Boss 20?

Yogesh and Akanksha’s reality show journey began on MTV Splitsvilla and the story continued when they met on the sets of Lock Upp 2, their journey filled with strong bond, public clashes, emotional confessions and much more but what made their story relatable and interesting to the audiences is the fact that they always end up together one-way or the other.

Viewers feel their equation requires the unscripted, 24/7 environment of Bigg Boss for complete closure. Having proven their ability to drive TRPs and command high audience engagement on Lock Upp 2, their inclusion promises instant conflict and strategic gameplay. Their loyal cross-platform followers have already started commenting in the comment section of the newly released teaser.

What made their Lock Upp Season 2 journey so viral?

In the time they spent in the Lock Upp prison, the duo often found themselves making headlines in the world of entertainment at the national level. From revelations on premiere night to emotional confrontations with guests like Suzanne A, Akanksha was often seen supporting Yogesh through his most difficult psychological times and when he lost his games.

Even post elimination, their interactions and video content kept garnering millions of views online.

What do we know about Bigg Boss 20 so far?







While the newly dropped teaser sees Salman Khan hinting some relation with Karan-Arjun, fans were quick to connect it with either a mystery host like Shah Rukh Khan, which is highly unlikely or previous contestants coming to the show. To have a definite answer about what Salman actually meant we have to wait for the list of contestants or the trailer. But what we know for sure is that Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on Colors TV and streaming on JioCinema from September 6.

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