Bigg Boss 20 To The Traitors India 2: 6 Upcoming Reality Shows That Promise Drama, Mind Games And High-Stakes Entertainment

Upcoming Reality Shows: Reality television is gearing up for one of its busiest seasons yet. Whether you enjoy celebrity showdowns, nail-biting stunts, social strategy or brain-teasing competitions, the coming months have something for everyone. Several fan-favourite franchises are returning with new twists, while a few fresh formats are hoping to carve their own space in India’s competitive streaming and television landscape. Here’s a look at the reality shows generating the biggest buzz.

Bigg Boss 20

The biggest name on the list is undoubtedly Bigg Boss 20. While an official announcement is still awaited, reports suggest the makers have already started approaching television actors, influencers, singers and digital creators for the milestone season.

Salman Khan is expected to return as host, continuing a partnership that has become synonymous with the franchise. With nominations, weekly eliminations, heated arguments, friendships and unexpected twists inside the Bigg Boss house, the 20th edition is already among the year’s most anticipated television events.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promises another adrenaline-fuelled season packed with dangerous stunts. The Cape Town schedule has reportedly concluded, with contestants facing challenges involving heights, water, speed and wild animals. Shetty has also hinted that viewers can expect one of the toughest editions of the stunt-based reality show.

The Traitors India Season 2

After a successful debut, The Traitors India is set to return with Karan Johar as host. Inspired by the internationally acclaimed format, the show revolves around deception, trust and strategy. Contestants work together to complete missions while secretly trying to identify the hidden “traitors” among them. The format has quickly gained popularity for its unpredictable gameplay and psychological twists.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The controversial reality format returns with a fresh makeover. This time, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan step in as the new “Jailers,” replacing the previous hosting format. Fourteen celebrity contestants will compete inside a prison-themed environment where survival depends on strategy, resilience and revealing uncomfortable truths. The Netflix series is expected to run for six weeks.

Alliance

Prime Video is introducing a brand-new reality competition, Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu in his reality-show debut. Unlike conventional competition series, the game revolves around forming alliances, navigating betrayals and making strategic decisions. With 16 contestants competing through shifting partnerships, the show aims to blend social strategy with high-pressure gameplay.

India Ke Top 1 Per cent

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, India Ke Top 1 Per cent shifts the focus away from celebrity conflicts and physical challenges. Instead, contestants compete through quizzes, logic puzzles and analytical tasks designed to identify the country’s brightest minds. The format offers a refreshing alternative for viewers looking for knowledge-driven entertainment.

Why Is Reality TV Having Another Big Moment?

Reality entertainment continues to evolve beyond traditional singing and dance competitions. Today’s audiences are equally drawn to psychological games, social experiments, celebrity interactions and high-concept formats that encourage binge-watching.

With streaming platforms investing heavily in unscripted content and broadcasters expanding their flagship franchises, the upcoming lineup reflects how reality television has become one of India’s fastest-growing entertainment genres.

Whether it’s surviving inside the Bigg Boss house, exposing traitors, conquering dangerous stunts or outsmarting opponents through strategy, viewers will have plenty to choose from in the months ahead.

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