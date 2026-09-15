Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Accuses Aasif Khan Of Unwanted Touching — How Did A High-Five Turn Into A Personal Fight?

Bigg Boss 20: Intricacies within the house of Bigg Boss 20 seem to be on the rise, as this time around it is Uditi Singh and Aasif Khan who seem to be caught up in a rather hot fight. While what seemed like an ordinary fist-bump has now escalated to become a personal fight after Uditi complained about Aasif’s inappropriate behaviour and said that she has been disturbed by it earlier as well.

But Aasif claimed no malice on his part and said that there was no intention in his act. But then what went so wrong in this simple incident?

What Happened Between Uditi Singh And Aasif Khan?







As per the promo clip of the upcoming episode, the housemates were seen enjoying a good time when Aasif came up to Uditi and high-fived her. Afterward, Aasif realized that Uditi has a cut on her hands and went forward to her by the pool to apologize for his actions.

Uditi, rather than ignoring him, addressed Aasif and said that he had done something which she considers improper. She further said that she doesn’t like people touching her unnecessarily and thought that he had done it intentionally.

Uditi Says She Had Already Felt Uncomfortable

The latest clash did not appear to come out of nowhere. Uditi had reportedly expressed discomfort with Aasif’s behaviour earlier as well, including instances where she did not like him holding her hand or getting physically familiar.

During the latest argument, she said this was one of the reasons she does not become overly friendly with people. That made the issue bigger than the high-five itself. For Uditi, the latest incident appeared to reinforce a discomfort she had already spoken about.

Aasif Khan Denies Doing It Deliberately

Aasif looked surprised by Uditi’s accusation and denied that he had touched her intentionally. He questioned why he would deliberately try to make her uncomfortable and maintained that there was no such intention behind the interaction.

The situation, however, quickly got worse. Instead of ending with an apology, the conversation turned into a personal back-and-forth.

‘If You Have Less Talent…’

As the argument intensified, Aasif reportedly took a dig at Uditi by saying that entertainment requires talent and that no one can help if someone has less of it. That remark angered Uditi further.

She told him not to make the issue personal and asked him to stay away from her and stop speaking to her. At that point, the disagreement was no longer simply about physical boundaries. It had turned into a clash over respect, personality and each contestant’s place inside the house.

Why Has The Fight Sparked Mixed Reactions?

The promo has already triggered divided reactions online. Some viewers have supported Uditi’s right to clearly set boundaries and object whenever physical contact makes her uncomfortable.

Others have questioned whether the specific high-five incident was being interpreted too seriously, especially because Aasif apologised after learning about her injured hand. That split reaction is likely to make the issue even bigger once the complete episode airs.

Will Salman Khan Address The Matter?

With the argument becoming a personal one, the larger issue is whether or not Salman Khan will pick it up in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. There have been many instances in Bigg Boss where there has been an issue with personal space, comments, and behaviour of the contestants, particularly when it has extended past a one-time disagreement.

While Uditi feels awkward and wants some distance from Aasif, Aasif believes he did not do anything wrong by his actions. An innocent high five could become a lasting experience for both in Bigg Boss 20.

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