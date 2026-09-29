Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Calls Karan Wahi Breakup A ‘Blessing In Disguise’, Reveals What Went Wrong – VIDEO

Uditi Singh has opened up about one of the most personal chapters of her life on Bigg Boss 20, discussing her breakup with actor Karan Wahi and the relationship dynamics that eventually led to their separation.

Speaking to fellow contestant ScoutOp, Uditi described the breakup as a major turning point, saying, “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise.” She also reflected on how her personal and professional life changed after the relationship ended.

Uditi Singh Reveals What Led To Her Breakup With Karan Wahi

According to Uditi, one unexpected source of tension during their relationship was their Golden Retriever, Noah, whom they adopted during the lockdown. She recalled that taking care of the pet became a frequent reason for arguments. “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said. The former couple also had different approaches to keeping their home clean. Uditi explained, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag,” suggesting that their contrasting habits often added to the friction between them.

She further spoke about the dynamic between them, claiming that her former partner could be dominant and that she sometimes felt discouraged rather than supported. Recalling comments such as “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata,” Uditi added, “Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.” These are Uditi’s recollections of the relationship, rather than independently facts about Karan Wahi.

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Has Uditi any other topic expect bringing Karan again and again?

Do Something new girl #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/my5iYFRO9o — Baap (@BinTere02) September 28, 2026

How Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi First Met

Uditi and Karan’s relationship first became public around the end of 2019. At the time, Karan shared photographs with the London-based Uditi on Instagram, confirming their relationship publicly. Reports said they had started dating earlier that year.

Uditi has now revealed that their first interaction began with an Instagram message. She reportedly contacted Karan about a restaurant in London when he was visiting the city. They met during his trip and continued speaking for around two months before their relationship began.

Uditi Says She Has Moved On

The relationship reportedly became serious, with Uditi previously recalling that they had even discussed marriage. However, their relationship eventually ended during the lockdown period.

On Bigg Boss 20, Uditi suggested that the breakup ultimately helped her move forward. She reflected that relationships can sometimes fail despite the effort invested in them, with timing and circumstances playing their own role. Her latest revelations have now brought renewed attention to her past relationship with Karan, years after the couple first went public.