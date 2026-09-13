Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: From Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss Tag To Kanika-Yung DSA Clash — Full Highlights

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 packed in everything viewers expect from the show fights, Salman Khan’s feedback, a surprise title for Qazi Touqeer and fresh tension between contestants.

From Kanika Mann’s clash with captain Yung DSA to Asif Khan and Aman Gandhi nearly getting physical, the episode quickly moved from arguments to Salman’s assessment of the housemates. Qazi, meanwhile, emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kanika Mann And Yung DSA Clash

The episode opened with another disagreement between Kanika Mann and Yung DSA.

Yung, who is the house captain, pointed out that Kanika had closed her eyes and was breaking the rules. Kanika hit back, telling him that being captain did not mean he had to behave like a school monitor and constantly remind her of the rules.

What started as a small exchange soon turned into a heated argument, adding another chapter to the growing friction between the two.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Asif Khan-Aman Gandhi Fight Escalates

Things got even more intense when Asif Khan and Aman Gandhi got into a verbal confrontation.

The two exchanged personal taunts before the argument turned abusive. At one point, the fight appeared close to becoming physical, forcing the other contestants to intervene.

Their clash became one of the most heated moments of the episode.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Praises Qazi Touqeer

Once Salman Khan took over, the mood shifted.

Salman particularly praised Qazi Touqeer and spoke about his comeback journey. He compared Qazi’s struggle to actors such as Bobby Deol and John Travolta, pointing out that both had faced difficult phases before rebuilding their careers.

Salman appreciated Qazi for fighting through his own setbacks and returning as an entertainer who is once again connecting with audiences.

For Qazi, who first became a household name through Fame Gurukul, the praise became one of the biggest moments of the first Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Qazi Named ‘Bigg Boss’, Aman Gets ‘Bigg Loss’

Salman then introduced a task in which contestants had to pick one housemate as “Bigg Boss” and another as “Bigg Loss” based on their first week inside the house.

Most contestants chose Qazi Touqeer as Bigg Boss, praising his entertainment value and personality.

On the other hand, Aman Gandhi received the majority of votes for “Bigg Loss”, making the task another difficult moment for him after his clash with Asif.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Who Is Facing The First Eviction?

The first Weekend Ka Vaar is not over yet.

The second episode is expected to bring the season’s first eviction, with Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Luv Singh and Arshifa Khan currently facing the danger zone.

With Salman expected to return with more feedback and one contestant possibly leaving the house, the first weekend could significantly change the equations inside Bigg Boss 20.

For now, though, Qazi Touqeer appears to have walked away with the biggest boost both from Salman Khan and his fellow contestants.

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