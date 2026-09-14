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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan announce a major setback for Uditi Singh, while Arishfa Khan broke down after a heated clash with Aamrapali Dubey.

Arishfa Khan, Salman Khan and Uditi Singh (Image: X)
Arishfa Khan, Salman Khan and Uditi Singh (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 09:04 IST

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: The most recent Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar became an emotional one as Salman Khan made a surprising announcement that affected Uditi Singh, while Arishfa Khan later cried after a disagreement with Aamrapali Dubey. This week’s episode witnessed Salman speaking to the housemates after unveiling the outcome of the lifeline twist between Uditi Singh, Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill.

What Happened To Uditi Singh On Weekend Ka Vaar?



Salman Khan declared that one of the contestants will lose their lifeline owing to the result from the audience. It was later confirmed that Uditi Singh was one of the contestants that would lose a lifeline.

This was clearly seen to affect her and she became emotional after Salman left the discussion. This is significant because the lifeline may determine whether they will survive any twists and elimination that will happen in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Why Did Arishfa Khan Break Down?



The emotional breakdown of Arishfa Khan was separate from Uditi’s punishment; it occurred at a later time and had nothing to do with the punishment of Uditi. Arishfa Khan and Aamrapali Dubey, got into an argument, and it escalated to a point where it could not be controlled.

During the course of the argument, Arishfa started crying because of a statement made by Aamrapali regarding Arishfa making short videos to earn money for running her home.

Arishfa And Aamrapali’s Fight Gets Personal

The clash was not just another routine house argument. For Arishfa, the comment appeared to question the profession through which she built her career and financial independence.

She made it clear that digital content creation is not something she takes lightly and that it has supported her family. The exchange added another layer to the growing tension between the contestants and showed how quickly personal remarks can change the mood inside the house.

Weekend Ka Vaar Brings More Pressure Inside Bigg Boss 20

It further reaffirmed the reason behind Weekend Ka Vaar being one of the most unpredictable segments of Bigg Boss. While Uditi struggled with the immediate aftermath of losing her lifeline, Arishfa went through an emotional outburst following a personal dispute.

Considering that contestants have enough stress due to their nomination, alliance issues and conflicts within the house, the new episode seems to have raised the bar even higher.

What Happens Next?

Uditi now has fewer lifelines to rely on, which could put her in a more vulnerable position in the coming days. Meanwhile, the fallout from Arishfa and Aamrapali’s fight could also affect equations inside the house.

Whether the two resolve their differences or their rivalry grows stronger will now be one of the things to watch as Bigg Boss 20 moves ahead.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?
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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?

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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?

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