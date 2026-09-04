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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: From Padmaavat To Heeramandi, Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt And Why Did He Say No To The Show?

Bigg Boss 20: From Padmaavat To Heeramandi, Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt And Why Did He Say No To The Show?

Classical sitarist Bhagirath Bhatt has denied joining Bigg Boss 20 after months of contestant speculation. From Padmaavat and Heeramandi to devotional music, here’s who he is and why he said no.

Bhagirath Bhatt (Image: Instagram)
Bhagirath Bhatt (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 11:20 IST

With Bigg Boss 20 inching closer to its premiere, speculation around Salman Khan’s contestant lineup has been gathering momentum. But one of the season’s most unusual, rumoured names has now officially ruled himself out. Classical sitarist and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt, who had been widely linked with Bigg Boss 20, has clarified that he will not be entering the reality show.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt addressed the repeated questions surrounding his participation and wrote that he is “NOT going to Bigg Boss 20”. He also explained why the reality-show environment may not be the right fit for him.

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Why Did Bhagirath Bhatt Say No To Bigg Boss 20?

Bhatt’s reason appears to be closely connected to the kind of personality and artistic life he has built for himself. The musician described himself as a believer in “calm music” and indicated that he does not identify with an environment driven by frequent confrontations, arguments and noise.

For someone whose public image is rooted in Indian classical music, spirituality and live performances, the contrast with the high-pressure Bigg Boss house was always going to make his rumoured entry unusual. His clarification now ends months of speculation, at least from his side.

Why Was Bhagirath Bhatt Linked With Bigg Boss 20?

Bhatt’s name first began circulating among probable Bigg Boss 20 contestants earlier this year. Entertainment reports suggested that the sitarist had either been approached or was being considered for Salman Khan’s show, though neither the makers nor Bhatt officially confirmed his participation at the time.

The buzz quickly gained attention because Bhatt does not fit the conventional Bigg Boss contestant mould. While the show regularly brings actors, influencers, singers and television personalities under one roof, a trained classical sitarist with a largely music-oriented public identity would have brought a very different energy to the house.

Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Bhagirath Bhatt is an Indian sitarist and music composer from Jamnagar, Gujarat. Born into a musical family, he began learning music at a young age before pursuing formal training in the sitar.

Bhatt later studied at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where his academic journey in music further strengthened his classical foundation. Over the years, he has established himself as a professional sitar player working across films, streaming projects, television and live performances.

From Padmaavat To Heeramandi: Bhagirath Bhatt’s Film And OTT Work

Even viewers who may not immediately recognise Bhagirath Bhatt by name may already have heard his work. The sitarist has been associated with several major entertainment projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

His credits also include projects such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bandish Bandits, Heeramandi and Border 2, among others. His work across films and streaming productions has allowed him to take the sitar beyond traditional classical stages and into contemporary film and OTT soundscapes. Bhatt has also collaborated within an industry ecosystem involving some of the country’s biggest composers, singers and filmmakers.

Bhagirath Bhatt’s Connection With Devotional And Classical Music

Bhatt’s career has not been limited to mainstream entertainment. He has continued to remain closely connected with Indian classical and devotional music, performing at events associated with Ram Katha, Bhagvat Katha and Shiv Mahapuran.

This spiritual and classical side of his career makes his decision to stay away from Bigg Boss 20 easier to understand. While reality television thrives on unpredictability and personality clashes, Bhatt has largely built his public image around musical performance and a quieter artistic identity.

Is Bhagirath Bhatt Joining Bigg Boss 20?

As things stand, the answer is no. Bhagirath Bhatt has directly denied entering Bigg Boss 20 and made it clear that the reality-show environment is not something he currently sees himself being part of.

His statement also puts an end to one of the more unexpected contestant rumours surrounding the upcoming season. For viewers who had been curious to see how a classical musician would survive inside Salman Khan’s famously volatile house, that experiment now appears unlikely to happen. Attention will instead shift back to the remaining rumoured contestants as Bigg Boss 20 prepares to reveal who ultimately walks through those doors.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: 6 Films And Shows That Bring Krishna Leela To Life, From Mythological Classics To Modern Retellings

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Bigg Boss 20: From Padmaavat To Heeramandi, Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt And Why Did He Say No To The Show?
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