Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

As Bigg Boss 20 prepares to open its doors, the list of names linked to Salman Khan’s reality show is getting more interesting by the day. One of the latest names drawing attention is Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari. Reports suggest that Rhiti has agreed to participate in the upcoming season, although the makers have not officially announced her as part of the final lineup.

For viewers who know her primarily as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, however, Rhiti has been building a profile of her own for several years, in music, business and politics.

Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She has worked on original music as well as cover songs and is also associated with business ventures, including Rhiti Sports and jewellery brand Juni. She studied at Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School and, according to reports, currently lives with her mother in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old also has a modest but growing social-media presence, with more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Who Is Rhiti Tiwari’s Mother, Rani Tiwari?

Rhiti is Manoj Tiwari’s daughter from his first marriage to Rani Tiwari, also known as Pratima Pandey. Manoj and Rani married in 1999 and separated after around 11 years of marriage. They later divorced, and Rhiti remained close to her mother.

Unlike her famous father, Rani has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. Rhiti is reported to live with her in Mumbai.

Did Rhiti Tiwari Follow Her Father Into Politics?

In 2024, Rhiti took a step into politics when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the time, she said she had not expected her political journey to begin so soon and credited BJP president JP Nadda for seeing potential in her.

Her reported Bigg Boss 20 entry would now take her into a completely different kind of public spotlight, reality television.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host. Reports have linked several television personalities, singers and public figures to the season, but the complete official contestant list is still awaited.