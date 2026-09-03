LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 20. Here’s a closer look at the singer-songwriter, her mother Rani Tiwari and her journey so far.

Rhiti Tiwari (Photo:X)
Rhiti Tiwari (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 17:39 IST

As Bigg Boss 20 prepares to open its doors, the list of names linked to Salman Khan’s reality show is getting more interesting by the day. One of the latest names drawing attention is Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari. Reports suggest that Rhiti has agreed to participate in the upcoming season, although the makers have not officially announced her as part of the final lineup.

For viewers who know her primarily as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, however, Rhiti has been building a profile of her own for several years, in music, business and politics.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She has worked on original music as well as cover songs and is also associated with business ventures, including Rhiti Sports and jewellery brand Juni. She studied at Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School and, according to reports, currently lives with her mother in Mumbai. 

The 25-year-old also has a modest but growing social-media presence, with more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Who Is Rhiti Tiwari’s Mother, Rani Tiwari?

Rhiti is Manoj Tiwari’s daughter from his first marriage to Rani Tiwari, also known as Pratima Pandey. Manoj and Rani married in 1999 and separated after around 11 years of marriage. They later divorced, and Rhiti remained close to her mother.

Unlike her famous father, Rani has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. Rhiti is reported to live with her in Mumbai.

Did Rhiti Tiwari Follow Her Father Into Politics?

In 2024, Rhiti took a step into politics when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the time, she said she had not expected her political journey to begin so soon and credited BJP president JP Nadda for seeing potential in her.

Her reported Bigg Boss 20 entry would now take her into a completely different kind of public spotlight, reality television.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host. Reports have linked several television personalities, singers and public figures to the season, but the complete official contestant list is still awaited.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey
Tags: bigg boss 20Rhiti Tiwari

RELATED News

Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

5 Most Disturbing Villainous Acts In Bollywood: From Amrish Puri To Ranjeet, These Scenes Shocked Audiences

Disha Salian Death Case: What Happened To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Manager And Aditya Thackeray’s “Connection”

Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch

Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash

LATEST NEWS

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland for Panchakarma and Ayurveda Programs

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey
Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey
Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey
Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari? All About Her Mother, Music Career And Political Journey

QUICK LINKS