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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know

Santy Sharma is a rapper, singer, and lyricist who hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Santy is a popular name among fans in the area due to the fact that he is considered to be one of the early hip-hop artists to come from the region.

Santy Sharma (PHOTO: IG)
Santy Sharma (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 12:10 IST

With the anticipation building up for Bigg Boss 20 even before its release, social media platforms have witnessed much hype regarding the list of contenders who are going to join hands with the successful reality TV show. There have been numerous speculations on who is making it to the popular house of Bigg Boss this year, including rapper Santy Sharma. With the growing popularity of the talented rapper, he is considered by many to be among the top contestants in the coming season of Salman Khan’s hit television show.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is a rapper, singer, and lyricist who hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Santy is a popular name among fans in the area due to the fact that he is considered to be one of the early hip-hop artists to come from the region. As a result of his work and growing following, the rapper has received more attention after his first appearance in Bollywood in Housefull 5. Moreover, Santy made news when he criticized the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) trend that went viral on social media.

In the recent weeks, the popularity of Santy on social media platforms has increased, causing many people to speculate about whether or not he would be included in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Santy’s name kept popping up as a possible contestant on many informal lists compiled by websites dedicated to the show’s contestants as mentioned by First Post. Nevertheless, one must remember that there has been no official confirmation from either the show or the channel regarding his inclusion in Bigg Boss 20.

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What we know about Bigg Boss 20 so far

After the success of the previous season, the team is now gearing up for the 20th season which is likely to become an even bigger project. Contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali have helped the show maintain its position among India’s most-watched reality TV shows.

There are several reports that the selection process for the upcoming season is either on or about to start. It is said that, unlike the previous seasons where the show relied on the presence of TV stars, it would be searching for talent not only from other TV programs but also from the internet and online platforms.

It is considered the way of getting the attention of younger audiences who love watching influencers and content creators. In addition to fresh talent, a few names from past seasons are also rumored to make a comeback.

Salman Khan’s reported schedule and premiere date

According to a report published by Variety India, Bigg Boss 20 will start shooting before its rumored release date of September 21. Although the exact date of the show has not yet been confirmed by the makers, it seems that anticipation has already started building among Bigg Boss fans.

The report also states that Salman Khan is trying to keep the balance between his movies and television projects. Currently, he is busy with his forthcoming movie, titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. This film revolves around the story of late Colonel Santosh Babu and was initially planned to be released under the name Battle of Galwan. As per the director of the movie, they chose this new title because the story transcends beyond the battlefield to depict the humanity of the soldier.Await official confirmation from the producers for more details on contestants and premiere date.

ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

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Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know
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Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know
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Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know
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