Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Yung DSA? Rapper’s Net Worth, Career, Controversies, Home, Lifestyle And More

Yung DSA has entered Bigg Boss 20 as one of the season’s most distinctive contestants, bringing Pune’s independent hip-hop scene into Salman Khan’s reality show. Known for his raw street sound, Marathi influences and viral track Yeda Yung, the rapper has already grabbed attention inside the house after getting into a heated clash with Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Touqeer.

But who exactly is Yung DSA? What is his real name, how did he become famous, what is his net worth and what controversies has he faced? Here’s everything to know about the Bigg Boss 20 contestant.

Who Is Yung DSA?

Yung DSA’s real name is Harsh Vijay Machare. He is a rapper, songwriter and independent hip-hop artist from Yerwada, Pune. His music is deeply connected to his hometown, combining Marathi slang and street culture with trap beats and Indian musical influences.

Rather than abandoning his local identity for a mainstream sound, Yung DSA has made Pune and Yerwada an important part of his music and public persona.

How Did Yung DSA Become Famous?

Yung DSA’s big breakthrough came with Yeda Yung, released in 2024 under Divine’s Gully Gang Records. The track blended rap with a distinctive sitar-driven sound and helped introduce him to a much wider audience.

He later released songs including Maaf Kar, Chala Kalti, Rade Rapate and Fachadi. Before music became his full-time career, Yung DSA reportedly worked at a BPO. He eventually left his job after Yeda Yung gained momentum and decided to pursue rap professionally.

Yung DSA Enters Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. His introduction itself became memorable when he told Salman that he came from Yerwada. Salman jokingly responded to the location reference, creating one of the lighter moments from the premiere. Yung also spoke about facing mockery earlier in life and using rap as a way to answer his critics.

Yung DSA Vs Qazi Touqeer On Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA was quick to land himself into his first ever controversy within the house. In one of the initial episodes of the show, Qazi Touqeer imitated the speech pattern of Yung. Yung did not like the mimicry, which escalated from light-hearted joking into a full-blown argument. The argument took a personal turn once the fathers were mentioned in the conversation, which led Qazi to warn Yung to not get his family involved in the dispute. The controversy made Yung one of the early topics of Bigg Boss 20.

What Is Yung DSA’s Net Worth?

There is no reliably verified public figure for Yung DSA’s net worth as of 2026.

He earns through music releases, streaming, live performances, collaborations and social-media opportunities, while his Bigg Boss 20 appearance is likely to significantly increase his mainstream visibility. Any exact net-worth figure circulating online should currently be treated as an estimate unless supported by verifiable financial information.

Yung DSA’s Home And Lifestyle

Yung DSA has a strong association with Yerwada in Pune and often talks about his locality and culture of Pune in his songs. While many influencers are seen flaunting expensive houses and other possessions on their social media pages, there is hardly any evidence of Yung DSA leading such a life. Instead, most of the content that he has is related to music, street culture, fashion, and Pune culture.

Yung DSA’s Music Style

One of the distinguishing factors about Yung DSA is his ability to blend hip-hop with the Indian touch. He integrates features such as sitar and tabla with trap beats, and both Marathi and Hindi languages play a prominent role in his compositions.

The artist has on multiple occasions emphasized that he is true to himself and not inclined to shift his style only for monetary gain.

Yung DSA FAQs

What Is Yung DSA’s Real Name?

Yung DSA’s real name is Harsh Vijay Machare.

Where Is Yung DSA From?

Yung DSA is from Yerwada, Pune, Maharashtra.

Is Yung DSA A Bigg Boss 20 Contestant?

Yes. Yung DSA entered Bigg Boss 20 as one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s reality show.

Why Is Yung DSA Famous?

Yung DSA became widely known after his 2024 track Yeda Yung gained popularity. The song was released under Divine’s Gully Gang Records.

What Did Yung DSA Do Before Becoming A Rapper?

Before pursuing music full-time, Yung DSA reportedly worked at a BPO. He later left the job to focus on rap after his music began gaining attention.

What Songs Has Yung DSA Released?

Some of Yung DSA’s known tracks include Yeda Yung, Maaf Kar, Chala Kalti, Rade Rapate and Fachadi.

What Is Yung DSA’s Net Worth In 2026?

There is no officially verified figure available for Yung DSA’s net worth in 2026. Online estimates should therefore be treated cautiously.

Does Yung DSA Own A Lavish Home?

There is no reliable public information confirming that Yung DSA owns a particular lavish or high-value home. He is strongly associated with Yerwada, Pune.

What Happened Between Yung DSA And Qazi Touqeer?

Yung DSA and Qazi Touqeer got into an argument after Qazi mimicked Yung’s speaking style. The disagreement later escalated and included remarks involving their families.

Is Yung DSA Signed To Gully Gang?

His breakthrough track Yeda Yung was released under Divine’s Gully Gang Records, helping him reach a much larger audience.

What Kind Of Music Does Yung DSA Make?

Yung DSA makes hip-hop and rap influenced by Pune street culture, Marathi language and Indian musical elements, combined with modern trap production.

Why Is Yung DSA Back In The News?

Yung DSA is currently in the spotlight after entering Bigg Boss 20 and getting involved in an early clash with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

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