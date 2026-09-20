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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained

Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained

Bigg Boss 20: Sofia Hayat has called Salman Khan “hypocritical” after his body-shaming remarks. Here's what she claimed about her Bigg Boss 7 experience.

Salman Khan and Sofia Hayat (Image: Instagram)
Salman Khan and Sofia Hayat (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 14:30 IST

Bigg Boss 20: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has hit out at Salman Khan after the actor’s shirtless appearance on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman had addressed online trolling about his age, weight and appearance, while also speaking against body-shaming. Sofia, however, recalled her own experience from Bigg Boss 7 and questioned the actor’s stance.



Sofia reacted to a video of Salman removing his shirt during the episode and accused him of being “hypocritical”. In her post on X, she claimed that Salman had criticised her body and face during her time on the reality show, while complimenting fellow contestant Gauhar Khan’s body. Her remarks have now brought a decade-old Bigg Boss controversy back into the spotlight.

Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’?

Sofia Hayat’s criticism came after Salman spoke about body-shaming and the way celebrities are targeted over their physical appearance. Sharing a clip of Salman’s shirtless moment, Sofia wrote that the actor was being “hypocritical” because, according to her, he had criticised her body and face when she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7.

She also claimed that Salman had compared her appearance with Gauhar Khan’s during the show. Sofia’s comments are her recollection of events from her time on Bigg Boss 7. She has not provided additional evidence alongside the post, and Salman Khan has not publicly responded to her latest remarks.

What Did Sofia Hayat Claim Salman Khan Said About Her Body?

In her social-media post, Sofia alleged that Salman criticised both her body and face during her Bigg Boss stint. She also specifically recalled Salman telling Gauhar that her body was good, which Sofia contrasted with the comments she says were directed at her.

The former contestant brought up the old episode after seeing Salman’s current comments about people being targeted for their appearance. Her argument, therefore, centres on what she sees as a difference between Salman’s current position on body-shaming and her recollection of how she was treated during her own season.

What Happened Between Sofia Hayat And Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 7?

Sofia Hayat entered Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, when Salman Khan was hosting the reality show. Her season was marked by several controversies, including her conflicts with fellow contestants. Her latest post has now revived one aspect of that period — her recollection of Salman’s comments about her appearance.

However, Sofia’s current post does not provide the full original exchange from Bigg Boss 7. Her comments should therefore be understood as her account of what happened rather than as a newly established finding about the old episode.

Why Did Sofia’s Comments Come After Salman Khan’s Body-Shaming Speech?

Salman’s Bigg Boss 20 comments came after he faced his own share of online criticism over his age, hair and weight. During the episode, he removed his hat and shirt while addressing people who had been commenting on his appearance. The moment quickly became one of the talking points from the episode.

He also spoke about body-shaming and the scrutiny faced by women after pregnancy, questioning why people target women for changes in their bodies after becoming mothers. Those remarks created the immediate context for Sofia’s response.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif And The Body-Shaming Debate

Salman’s comments also attracted attention because they came amid online discussion surrounding Katrina Kaif’s appearance after pregnancy. The actor did not name Katrina during his remarks, but viewers connected his comments to the criticism the actress had received over her post-pregnancy appearance.

That conversation was already making headlines when Sofia brought up her own experience with Salman, creating a second layer to the discussion around the actor’s comments on body-shaming.

Has Salman Khan Responded To Sofia Hayat?

As of the latest reports, Salman Khan has not publicly responded to Sofia Hayat’s latest comments. Sofia’s post has therefore become the latest development in the discussion, while her claims about what happened during Bigg Boss 7 remain her account of the experience.

The controversy now connects two different moments from Salman’s long association with Bigg Boss — his comments about body-shaming in 2026 and Sofia’s recollection of her experience as a contestant in 2013.

ALSO READ: KBC 18: ‘Kheer Milegi?’ Gaurav Gupta Teases Amitabh Bachchan Over Sooryavansham — Big B’s Reaction Is Unmissable

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Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained
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Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained
Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained
Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained
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