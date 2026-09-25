Bigg Boss 20: Will Manoj Tiwari Enter Weekend Ka Vaar After Daughter Rhiti’s Controversial Remarks? Here’s what We Know

The latest controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has now brought veteran actor-politician Manoj Tiwari into the conversation. His daughter Rhiti Tiwari has faced criticism over her language during a recent diss battle with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh, with viewers now speculating that her father could address the issue on the show.

Reports suggest Manoj may appear during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, although there is no official confirmation yet. India Forums has reported that Salman Khan could also address Rhiti over the incident.

Bigg Boss 20: Why is Rhiti Tiwari facing backlash?

The controversy began during a captaincy task in which contestants were asked to participate in a diss battle. Uditi chose not to perform and Qazi stepped in on her behalf. What followed quickly moved beyond the task, with Rhiti using derogatory and sexually suggestive language during the exchange. Qazi objected to Rhiti’s remarks and later addressed the camera, asking Manoj Tiwari to take note of his daughter’s conduct. The incident has since become a major talking point among viewers.

The confrontation also did not end with Rhiti’s remarks. Uditi later made personal comments about Rhiti’s appearance while discussing the incident with another housemate.

This was not Rhiti’s first clash with Qazi. Earlier in the season, the two had argued after Qazi staged a medical emergency as part of an incident inside the house. Rhiti had questioned his actions and called him a “fraudster”, leading to another heated exchange.

Manoj Tiwari on watching his daughter on Bigg Boss 20

Amid the growing controversy, Manoj was recently asked by paparazzi whether he has been watching Rhiti on Bigg Boss 20. The actor-politician reportedly responded, “Are bas bhagwan theek se rakhe.”

When asked whether he watches the show, he added, “Dar dar ke dekhta hoon.” The comments have added another layer to the ongoing discussion around Rhiti’s stint on the reality show.

Will Manoj Tiwari confront Rhiti on Weekend Ka Vaar?

The possibility of Manoj appearing on Bigg Boss 20 has also drawn comparisons with Bigg Boss 19, when singer Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo Malik appeared amid discussions surrounding his son’s stint on the show.

For now, Manoj’s appearance remains a report rather than a confirmed development. If he does enter the Bigg Boss 20 house, his interaction with Rhiti and Salman Khan could become one of the key moments of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.