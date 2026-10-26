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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

Love Gill breaks down after Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20. She questions his silence and fears the controversy has damaged her reputation and career.

Love Gill and ScoutOP (Image: X)
Love Gill and ScoutOP (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 13:25 IST

Love Gill broke down emotionally after ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, confronted him over his growing closeness with the actress inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In the aftermath of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Love questioned Scout’s silence during the confrontation and expressed fears that the controversy had damaged her reputation and career. In the latest promos, Love is seen crying as fellow contestant Amrapali tries to console her. Upset by the allegations and the way their interactions could be perceived outside the house, Love tells Scout that he has damaged her public image.

“Mere character ki tune dhajiyan uda di. Bahar jakr kya bolenge log mere bare mein,” she says, adding, “You just spoiled my whole career.”

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The emotional exchange comes after Kaashvi questioned Scout about his physical closeness with Love and accused the actress of trapping him emotionally. The confrontation has triggered a wider debate among viewers, with several former Bigg Boss contestants also questioning how the situation was handled.

Why Did Love Gill Confront ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Entry?



In another promo, Love directly questions Scout about why he did not defend her when Kaashvi accused her of trapping him. She asks why he remained silent when the allegations were being made and wonders how viewers outside the house would interpret his response. Love also reminds Scout of his earlier assurances that he would not give up on her.

Amrapali, who is present during the conversation, points out that viewers may focus on the massage scenes rather than Scout’s silence during the confrontation.

Scout responds that he has been trying to handle the situation patiently and acknowledges that their interactions have created a negative impression outside the house. He tells Love that he intends to work on the behaviour being criticised and establish boundaries so that nobody is hurt further. Love, however, remains upset about the impact the controversy could have on her reputation.

What Happened During Kaashvi Hiranandani’s Confrontation With ScoutOP?

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Kaashvi entered the house and questioned Scout, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, about his growing closeness with Love. She raised objections to their physical interactions, including instances in which he massaged Love’s feet, hands and neck. Kaashvi also questioned the pair’s description of their relationship as brother and sister. She argued that their behaviour could be perceived differently by viewers and asked Scout to establish clear boundaries.

Addressing Scout, Kaashvi urged him to maintain distance from Love and concentrate on the competition. She also accused Love of trapping him emotionally, a claim that became one of the most contentious moments of the episode. Scout denied having romantic intentions towards Love and maintained that their bond was not romantic. He apologised to Kaashvi and promised to change his behaviour. During the exchange, he also expressed a desire to leave the show, but the situation did not result in him quitting.

Love, meanwhile, maintained that she had viewed their interactions as normal and had not intended to cross any boundaries.

Love Gill’s Team Calls The Backlash ‘Character Assassination’

The controversy has also prompted a response from Love’s team, which issued a statement defending the actress after the episode. The statement questioned why Love was being held responsible for Scout’s feelings and decisions, arguing that she should not bear the blame for a situation involving two people. It also criticised what the team described as a double standard in the way women are treated in relationship disputes.

“Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination,” the statement said.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Manu Punjabi and Bandagi Kalra have also weighed in on the controversy. Kamya urged people to hold Scout accountable for his actions, while Bandagi criticised the way Love was questioned during the episode. Manu also questioned whether responsibility was being assigned fairly. With Love now expressing concern about her career and public image, the fallout from Kaashvi’s confrontation has become a major talking point among viewers. How Scout and Love navigate their relationship inside the house after the incident remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ‘Radhe Radhe’ Moment At Krishna Das’s Kirtan Is Winning Hearts

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

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Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations
Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations
Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations
Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations
Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

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