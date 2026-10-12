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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?

Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?

Jatin Pratap Singh has sparked Bigg Boss 20 wildcard speculation after posting a card reading “wild card” with the caption “Tathastu”. Here’s what to know about the travel and lifestyle creator.

Jatin Pratap Singh (Image: Instagram)
Jatin Pratap Singh (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:20 IST

Content creator Jatin Pratap Singh has raised some speculations regarding a potential participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20 due to an Instagram post. Luxury travel and lifestyle influencer based out of New Delhi posted a photograph of himself with a cardholder where a card had mentioned ‘wild card’. This led many people speculating if he will become the next wildcard contestant of the show. 

Yet, Jatin has not made any official announcements regarding this issue so far. It is his post that continues to fuel all the speculations about the same.

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Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Jatin Pratap Singh is a content creator who shares luxury travel experiences, travel destinations and lifestyle content on social media platforms. Jatin’s Instagram account, @jatinpratapofficial have more than 1.5 million followers, whereas his YouTube account, @jatinpratapsinghvlogs, has more than 1 lakh subscribers.

He shares his travel experiences and lifestyle choices through the content he creates, and this has helped him reach out to people online. Now, his online presence has also landed him in talks about Bigg Boss 20.

Why Is Jatin Pratap Singh Linked To Bigg Boss 20?

The speculation began after Jatin shared a picture on Instagram showing him holding a cardholder containing a card that read “wild card”. He captioned the post “Tathastu”, a phrase associated with the theme of Bigg Boss 20. He also used Salman Khan’s song Radhe in the background, adding another detail that viewers interpreted as a possible hint about his entry into the show.

The combination of the “wild card” card, the caption and the song has fuelled speculation among viewers. However, these clues do not establish that Jatin has been selected as a contestant.

Has Jatin Pratap Singh Confirmed His Bigg Boss 20 Entry?

As of October 12, the involvement of Jatin in Bigg Boss 20 is still not clear from the information available. The social media post made by him has raised speculations on the wildcard entry, but it has not been announced officially by the producers of the show or Jatin himself whether he would make an entry into the house or not.

What Does Jatin Pratap Singh Do Apart From Social Media?

Other than his work in traveling and lifestyle videos, Jatin has been a part of a reality TV show called “Indian Icon Series,” which includes fitness, fashion, and Indian culture, where he served as a judge in 2023.  His profile also describes him as an international badminton player and a state-level Taekwondo player.

Who Are The Wildcard Contestants In Bigg Boss 20?

Actor Manish Goel and social-media influencer Nakul Dhull have been introduced as wildcard contestants, according to reports published on October 12. Their entries have brought fresh faces into the house as the competition continues.

The season also features digital creators and personalities, including ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

If Jatin eventually enters the show, he would bring a travel and lifestyle content background to a house that already includes digital creators. For now, however, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the speculation turns into reality.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

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Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?
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Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?

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Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?
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