Bigg Boss 3 Telugu sexual harassment allegations row: Bigg Boss 3 is already part of many controversies even before it started airing. Police security increased at Nagarjuna's house as protestors plan to storm in.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu sexual harassment allegations row: Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 was supposed to go on air on July 21, 2019, but after sexual harassment allegations have been put on the makers of Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss, has also asked for the show to be postponed until more investigation has been done.

The show has already landed in a series of controversies and now after these allegations by Journalist Swetha reddy, Fidaa and actress Gaytrri Gupta, the makers of the show have a police complaint registered against them. As reports are coming by, a student organization have decided to protest for the cancellation of the show.

These student organization members have decided to flood into Nagarjuna’s home for which the police force has been increased near the actor’s residence. Along with this security has also been increased at Bigg Boss management house.

Among other trouble, another has risen as Katrireddy Jagadeeshwara Reddy has approached High Court against the airing of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 3 Telugu and said that the show is spoiling the youngsters. His statement is being supported by protestors.

The Bigg Boss season 3 has been grabbing headlines since a time be it for who will host the event to the salary of the hosts. As per reports, Nagarjuna is getting Rs 10 lakhs per episode after the massive success of season 2. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by JR Ntr, followed by Nani who hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

