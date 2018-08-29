Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi, who is currently seen in Star Plus's popular telly series Ishqbaaz, on Wednesday shared a chilling video from the sets of Ishqbaaz along with Nakuul Mehta. Although Mandana is one of the sexiest actresses, in the video that she recently shared on her Instagram account, she is giving us chills as apparently both Mandana and Nakuul were shooting a murder scene where Mandana is injured with a knife and there is blood all around her.

Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s popular telly series Ishqbaaz, on Wednesday shared a chilling video from the sets of Ishqbaaz along with Nakuul Mehta. Although Mandana is one of the sexiest actresses, in the video that she recently shared on her Instagram account, she is giving us chills as apparently both Mandana and Nakuul were shooting a murder scene where Mandana is injured with a knife and there is blood all around her.

The 5-second video has gone viral on social media and fans are way too excited to see what will actually happen in the show. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Mandana wrote that Nakuul is Mr sweet face but not really!

Seems like both Nakuul and Mandana are having a gala time on the sets of Ishqbaaz. Mandana is an Iranian model-turned-actress who has featured in several Bollywood films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and became a household name after she participated in the ninth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Mandana Karimi keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on social media which go viral in no time!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More