Lovebirds Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who met each other on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its ninth season, finally got engaged in a low-key ceremony on January 23. Prince also share a picture from their engagement ceremony and wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed.” The two got engaged on 23rd of January and interestingly, Prince had won the BB 9 trophy on the same date, two years ago.

However, after coming out from the Bigg Boss house, Prince and Yuvika were often seen spending time with each other and they even post intimate pictures with each other. Prince also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 9. Yuvika shared another snap which was captioned as, “Can’t believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond…. cheers to US 💑…. to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always ♥️ #engaged @princenarula”