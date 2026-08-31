LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 has begun with Sourav Ganguly as host. Check the daily Star Jalsha timing, JioHotstar streaming details and 24x7 live feed.

Sourav Ganguly in Bigg Boss Bangla 3
Sourav Ganguly in Bigg Boss Bangla 3

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 10:18 IST

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 has officially begun, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly stepping into the host’s role for the Bengali edition of the popular reality show. The grand premiere aired on Sunday, August 30, introducing a fresh set of celebrity contestants from television, films, sports and social media. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also appeared during the launch episode alongside Ganguly. Now that the premiere is over, viewers can follow the housemates daily on television as well as online.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Regular episodes of Bigg Boss Bangla 3 will air daily at 9.30 pm on Star Jalsha. For viewers who prefer streaming, the reality show is also available on JioHotstar. The platform will additionally offer a 24×7 live feed, allowing fans to keep track of what is happening inside the house beyond the edited television episodes.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Hosting Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Sourav Ganguly is hosting the latest season, marking a new reality-TV role for the former India captain. Ahead of the show, Ganguly revealed that he had been watching Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss to understand the format better before taking charge of the Bengali version. He also expressed hope that Salman might eventually make an appearance on the Bigg Boss Bangla stage.

Who Entered The Bigg Boss Bangla 3 House?

The new season brings together personalities from different fields. The lineup includes names such as Monami Ghosh, Sean Banerjee, Sonamani Saha, Dipendu Biswas, Jhilam Gupta, Niranjan Mondal aka Laughtersane, Nandini Dutta, Alexandra Taylor and Bharat Kaul, among others.

The contestants are expected to spend around 12 weeks inside the house, facing nominations, eliminations, tasks and the usual conflicts that have made the Bigg Boss format popular across languages. With Sourav Ganguly leading the proceedings and JioHotstar offering round-the-clock access, Bigg Boss Bangla 3 is now fully underway.

ALSO READ: B’Day SPL: Amrita Pritam Smoked Sahir’s Leftover Cigarettes To Feel Close, But Imroz Became The Love That Stayed — Inside Her Unusual Love Story

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed
Tags: Bigg Boss Banglasourav ganguly

RELATED News

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 47 Crore In 24 Days — How Did The Film Turn Into A Sleeper Hit?

B’Day SPL: Amrita Pritam Smoked Sahir’s Leftover Cigarettes To Feel Close, But Imroz Became The Love That Stayed — Inside Her Unusual Love Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

2 Shooters Wanted In Ankit Baliyan’s Murder Open Fire At Police, Both Killed In Shamli Encounter

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, But Sunday Numbers Tell A Different Story

LATEST NEWS

East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

What Is LR-AShM Missile? What Is Its Range, Key Features And How Is It Different From BrahMos?

DHS Multispecialty Hospital inaugurates new twin tower, launches J&J VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement System in Ahmedabad

I Bought A Samsung Galaxy, Not Endless Updates: Why Samsung Needs A “Not Interested” Button

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

Heroic Rescue: How School Teacher Rajendra Dawadi Saved 1,643 Children From Deadly Nepal Floods

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and the Mahesh Babu Foundation Announce Technology Association and Launch GMB Life, a Preventive Screening and We

Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops 285 Points, Nifty Down 58 As West Asia Conflict Pushes Crude Above $90

Gold, Silver Rates Today, August 31: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed
Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed
Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed
Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

QUICK LINKS