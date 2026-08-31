Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 has officially begun, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly stepping into the host’s role for the Bengali edition of the popular reality show. The grand premiere aired on Sunday, August 30, introducing a fresh set of celebrity contestants from television, films, sports and social media. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also appeared during the launch episode alongside Ganguly. Now that the premiere is over, viewers can follow the housemates daily on television as well as online.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Regular episodes of Bigg Boss Bangla 3 will air daily at 9.30 pm on Star Jalsha. For viewers who prefer streaming, the reality show is also available on JioHotstar. The platform will additionally offer a 24×7 live feed, allowing fans to keep track of what is happening inside the house beyond the edited television episodes.

Who Is Hosting Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Sourav Ganguly is hosting the latest season, marking a new reality-TV role for the former India captain. Ahead of the show, Ganguly revealed that he had been watching Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss to understand the format better before taking charge of the Bengali version. He also expressed hope that Salman might eventually make an appearance on the Bigg Boss Bangla stage.

Who Entered The Bigg Boss Bangla 3 House?

The new season brings together personalities from different fields. The lineup includes names such as Monami Ghosh, Sean Banerjee, Sonamani Saha, Dipendu Biswas, Jhilam Gupta, Niranjan Mondal aka Laughtersane, Nandini Dutta, Alexandra Taylor and Bharat Kaul, among others.

The contestants are expected to spend around 12 weeks inside the house, facing nominations, eliminations, tasks and the usual conflicts that have made the Bigg Boss format popular across languages. With Sourav Ganguly leading the proceedings and JioHotstar offering round-the-clock access, Bigg Boss Bangla 3 is now fully underway.

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