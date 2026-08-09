Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Daughter Called Him ‘Naive’ Ahead Of Hosting Debut, Says ‘I’ll Stand By What’s Right’

Sourav Ganguly is used to high-pressure situations, but Bigg Boss Bangla is a very different kind of challenge. The former India captain is set to host the first Bengali edition of the reality franchise, bringing his calm, measured personality to a format built around shifting alliances, emotional confrontations and unpredictable twists.

The show will premiere on August 30 on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

Why did Sourav Ganguly’s daughter call him ‘naive’?

At the launch event, Ganguly shared that even his daughter, Sana Ganguly, was surprised by his latest career move. “My daughter called me today and said, ‘This is such a different show. You’re so naive. When you’re at home, we can barely understand that you’re at home. How will you handle this?’” he recalled.

Ganguly also joked about the changing power dynamics in his own family, saying that his father was once the “first Bigg Boss” in his life, while his mother is now the head of the family.

Will Ganguly favour contestants he knows?

The former cricketer said personal equations will not influence his decisions inside the Bigg Boss world. “Even if someone I know or an acquaintance is inside the Bigg Boss house, it’s easy to work professionally. I will always take the side of whatever is right and true,” he said.

His comments suggest that fairness, rather than familiarity, will shape his approach to the contestants.

How will Sourav compare with Salman Khan?

Naturally, Ganguly was asked about following Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the Hindi Bigg Boss franchise. Ganguly revealed that he has met Salman only once, at a film festival, and indicated that he intends to approach the Bengali edition in his own way rather than replicate anyone else’s hosting style.

What is ‘Durgo Joy Shohoj Noy’ about?

Produced by Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, Bigg Boss Bangla carries the theme ‘Durgo Joy Shohoj Noy’, or winning the fort is not easy. With alliances, rivalries and unexpected twists at the heart of the format, the theme reflects the resilience and strategy contestants will need to survive the game.