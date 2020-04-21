Arti Singh who entered the Bigg Boss house with so many confusions and so many doubts on her has made it to the finale and gained a lot of popularity because of her pure game.

Arti Singh in a recent interview with a media portal revealed that she admires the bonding of Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra. She said that no matter what happened in the house they all stand by each other and she loved the way they supported each other. She appreciated them because in the tensed atmosphere and too much negativity they still supported each other which is commendable.

Arti Singh who stands by Sidharth Shukla till the end people might have think that they are going to be the next couple but Arti cleared it in the game that she is a good friend to him but she never saw her as a partner. Arti Singh has been seen as very clear and sorted about this, her sister-in-law Kashmiri Tanna has tried a lot to get them together but failed.

