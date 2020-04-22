Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the favourite Bahu's of television as she played Gopi Bahu and grabs the attention of a huge audience. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has always been a face of simple Bahu but then she entered into the Bigg Boss house to break the steady image of typical Bahu rani.

When she entered Bigg Boss house she has justified that indeed she is classy and sassy and not just a bahu rani. She has been called Bahu bani babes in the entire season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been seen in the show for a long time but unfortunately, she came out of the house due to back issues. She faced ligament problems and she would not be able to perform Bigg Boss tasks and that is why she took an exit from the house.

After that, Devoleena Bhattacharjee came into the show to support Rashami Desai and came as her connection in the Bigg Boss house. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the one who supported Rashami Desai at each and every part and she managed her in Rashami’s low times. Devoleena indeed has a huge fan following and she has been always in direct contact with her fans.

Rashami Desai has been in trouble inside the house but Fevoleena never leaves her alone. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been seen helping people during the lockdown. She also talked about her future projects and tell what she is planning further.

