Himanshi Khurana is a popular Punjabi singer who came to try her luck in Bigg Boss season 13. In a very short span of time, she managed to steal the hearts of the audience. Himanshi did not stay for a longer time inside the show but she managed to keep herself into the talks of Bigg Boss 13 because of her controversies with Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill and her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi Khurana holds more than 6 million followers on Instagram and her fans are super crazy about her.

Himanshi Khurana has always stunned her fans with her beauty and sensational music videos. Her good looks and charms attract the audience to the next level but this time Himanshi grab the attention from her childhood picture which gave even bigger drag to her. She looks so adorable and her fans just can’t take their eyes off from her. Himanshi seemed to wear a white coloured wedding gown in the picture and seemed to be between the age of 8-12. Himanshi dressed up so well and looked so adorable that the social media users went in awe with the picture.

Himanshi Khurana is currently dating Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and their love for each other is not less than relationship goals for their fans. Himanshi Khurana. She has also done a music video with beau Asim Riaz after the show. In no time couple managed to get the attention of the audience and people loved them for their work and for their intense love as well.

