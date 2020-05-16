Himanshi Khurana has shared a glamourous picture by which she stole many hearts again. Himanshi wore a white dress with a bow-shaped neck. Have a look at her heart-stealing photo.

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most talked bigg boss contestant. She came into Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry and also as a professional rival of Shehnaaz Gill. But in no time she won hearts of the audience and also slew Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. Asim and Himanshi fall in love with each other in Bigg Boss 13 since then they are making headlines. Himanshi Khurana never missed a chance to impress her fans by her pictures, music videos, TikTok videos and Instagram posts.

Recently Himanshi Khurana has shared a glamourous picture by which she stole many hearts again. Himanshi wore a white dress with a bow-shaped neck. She opted slightly curled hair and a dark tone lipstick that completes her look. Himanshi took a selfie with down eyes and attitude on. She looked extravagant in the picture and showering charm out of it. Himanshi Khurana’s weekend selfie is a must-watch for her fans and already got the attention of the netizens. Himanshi Khurana did not last long in the Bigg Boss house because of her less appreciating performance in the house but still, she left her magic and made people want her back in the show after getting the exit. Himanshi made her entry inside the Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz’s connection.

Where Asim proposed him and their relationship begins from there. Himanshi has initially said no as she was not sure about it but later on she realised it and made a commitment to Asim. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have also been sharing space in a music video Kall Sona after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Himanshi Khurana has posted several pictures that looted Instagram with wows and appreciation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App